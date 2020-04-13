A bird in the fireplace is nothing new for me.
Almost every summer, a family of swifts build a nest in the top of the chimney and for several weeks after, the young have hatched and there is all kinds of fluttering activity coming from the flue.
Over the years, I’ve had starlings, grackles, rain crows and even a sparrow hawk get stuck in the chimney and flutter their way down through the Heatilator opening and into the fireplace, where their frantic activity rips out the insulation and makes a complete mess.
So when I heard noise in the chimney while watching TV the other night, I was not altogether surprised. After all, it is nesting time.
I am pretty prepared to handle birds in the fireplace. Many years ago, I bought a fish net that is large enough to maneuver over the front of the fireplace. Then, when I open the doors, the bird flies out toward the light and into the net where it becomes entangled. All that’s left to do is take it outside and turn it loose.
This plan works well for starlings and grackles and even that little sparrow hawk, but when I shined a flashlight into the darkness of the fireplace the other night and saw what was there, I wasn’t so sure my system would work.
There inside my fireplace was a duck. You read it right, a duck, a female wood duck to be precise. How that thing managed to squeeze through a 3-inch opening at the top of the metal Heatilator is beyond me. But she did.
On one attempt years ago, a starling got past my net and into the house, but that was no great problem. As a precaution, I had opened all the outside doors so it could fly out if it got loose. And it did.
But that was in the daylight, when there was light outside. This was at 9 at night, and it was pitch black outside. If that duck got past my net, she would not head for the darkness of the outside, but for the light of the inside.
Boy, would that make a mess. A duck flying through the house crashing into chandeliers and banging its head against the walls. Worse yet, it could have flown upstairs where there are no outside doors.
I quickly decided that this was not a one-man job, so I called a neighbor and asked if she and her husband could come down to help. Of course, when I told her there was a duck in the fireplace, she thought I was joking, but she eventually realized I was not making this up.
It took about 15 minutes for the three of us to get that duck out of the fireplace. She would not fly into the net, so in the end, one of us had to reach in and grab her while the other two made sure the net was in place. We did not want that frightened duck flying all over the house.
She was a happy old girl when we turned her loose in the backyard.
According to a buddy of mine who is retired from the Virginia Department of Agriculture, wood ducks nesting in chimney is not all that uncommon.
Their first choice would probably be a hollow tree, but 6 feet down the flue of a large chimney is often a good second choice. Their sharp toenails help them climb up the walls and get out. But occasionally one gets too far down the chimney and they can’t go up. So, down is the only option.
When I was growing up, there were problems with birds at our home. The posts that held up the front porch were made of four 1-inch boards with a 4-inch silo in the middle. Every spring, birds would nest in the top of these columns and some would fall into the deep hole.
Unlike a chimney, these hollow cavities did not have a fireplace or any other opening at the bottom, so once a bird fell into the hole, it was doomed. When we tore the 100-year-old house down, there was one post that had bird bones stacked more than two feet high.
Yes, I know that I can put a screen on top of my chimney. To date, I have resisted because the small birds were not much of a problem. But wood ducks! That’s another matter entirely, so I might give a barrier more consideration.
One thing about the incident was that it relieved the boredom of just sitting around the house during these crazy times.
But, then, when you live in the country, you never know what is going to happen.
