My gardening season is beginning to wind down and it has been a great one.
Everything I planted has done well. The rains were spaced just right and only twice did I have to irrigate.
My tomato crop, which is now starting to fade, was one of the best ever, and my watermelon patch is loaded with crimson sweets, charleston grays and jubilees. They should be getting ripe in the next two weeks.
My cantaloupes and honeydew melons started coming in last week. They could have used a bit more dry weather to improve the sugar content, but they’re still delicious.
I put up 170 cans of beans. The six long rows produced more than 100 gallons with another 20 or 30 gallons going to waste. I’m still canning tomatoes.
As always, it has been a battle to keep the wild animals from destroying my crops. A crow pecked a hole in the top of my first ripe honeydew melon and started sucking out the juice, but a plastic hawk mounted on a pole kept these pests away after that.
A groundhog got into my first batch of sweet corn, but I caught him one afternoon and sent him to that great groundhog hole in the sky.
The coons, who frequent a big creek down behind the barn, did not find my first corn and hopefully they’ll be out of town when my Golden Queen crop comes in this week. Three later crops nearer the house aren’t as likely to be hit.
Here’s a little story that will give you an idea of how good the season has been. Last October, my children and grandchildren were carving pumpkins along the front walk, and this spring, one of the seeds they left behind sprouted.
I did not want a pumpkin vine along my walk, so I pulled it up and was about to throw it over into the hayfield when I decided to plant it in an open spot in the garden. The roots took hold after a rain the next night, and now I have a big old pumpkin on the vine. Everything grew this summer.
I have heard complaints from gardeners about deer problems, but I seldom have trouble with those animals. Occasionally, in really dry years, they will bite into the tomatoes but that’s about it. Coons, groundhogs and crows are my biggest problems.
Speaking of wild animals, I have seen plenty of fawns this summer and these babies are starting to follow their mothers everywhere—including across highways.
Be careful when driving at night, because these little guys have no fear of traffic. I always try to keep my headlights on high beam whenever possible to see those eyes in the dark. Deer cause a lot of vehicle damage.
The bear population continues to increase. There has been one, sometimes two, in my neighborhood (two miles from town) all summer. Thank goodness they haven’t found my corn patch. I had to chase one out of the garden with a stick last summer.
A few miles up the road, a friend has four or five different bears roaming his 400-acre farm. He showed me video of one that peruses his front yard on a regular basis. It is far different today from three decades ago when a bear sighting was rare. Housing developments have only helped the bruin and deer populations.
I hadn’t seen or heard any coyotes this summer, and then the other night, I walked out on the back deck a little after dark and the air was filled with the sound of young coyote pups howling in my back field.
It sounded like mama had just returned to the den with a fat groundhog or some other tasty dinner and the pups were all excited. It sounded like five or six young voices.
No one seems to be seeing many young turkeys this summer. Last year there were broods everywhere, but for some reason, there are very few little ones this time around. We haven’t had many hard rains in my area that would have broken up nests, and I haven’t talked to any farmers who ran over nests while making hay.
There are plenty of jakes and toms running around, but few hens with young ones have been seen. Usually after the first cutting of hay (when the grass is short) you see them everywhere, but not this year.
What I have been seeing are young rabbits. More, in fact, than I have seen in 30 years. They are bigger rabbits, too, like the old New England cottontails that use to be the prevalent variety. Maybe they are making a comeback.
As for quail, well, they are virtually extinct in my area. A reader sent me a photo of one he came upon in Rappahannock County, but that could have been a tame bird that got loose. I haven’t heard a quail whistle in almost 10 years.
Someone in Orange County said they heard a whippoorwill this summer. I haven’t heard one of those birds calling in years, either.
Beaver and muskrats have also disappeared. I haven’t seen signs of either in a decade.
Times change.