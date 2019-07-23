Those who did not live through the Cold War cannot fathom the fear and uncertainty that went along with those times.
The children of my generation grew up learning to “duck and cover” (hide under the school desk) in order to protect themselves if a nuclear explosion occurred.
Of course, that was just for morale. If the Soviet Union had dropped an atomic bomb anywhere in the area, we—and our school desks—would have been vaporized in seconds.
Today, we don’t worry about nuclear war although the possibility still looms. We fear terrorist attacks and mass shootings and while they are bad, they affect a very few people. During the Cold War, we faced the possibility of the annihilation of the entire human race. And it was scary.
We live in relative security these days, but for 60 years, three generations of Americans lived through uncertain times that millennials cannot begin to comprehend.
For my grandparents, it was the Great Depression that brought this country to its knees. For my parents, it was World War II and the fear that Nazi Germany and Japan would rule the world.
For my generation, it was the Cold War that frightened us to no end. Every time there was a sonic boom or a dynamite blast, we all looked toward Washington, D.C., to see if there was a mushroom cloud rising. The future of the human race was at stake.
There were, of course, movies that put our fears and uncertainties into perspective and thinking back there are three films that shook us to the core.
The first was “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” which came out in 1951.
Some classify this as a science-fiction film because Michael Rennie’s character, Klaatu, and his robot, Gort, come from another planet in a spaceship.
But make no mistake; “The Day the Earth Stood Still” is a political movie that fires the opening salvo of the Cold War.
Klaatu warns Earth that it faces annihilation if it proceeds on a course of nuclear aggression.
Again, you have to remember the times. We were a mere five years past the dropping of the first two nuclear bombs on Japan and while we had basked in the glow of our military superiority since 1945, we were learning that the Soviet Union had developed an atomic arsenal, too. All-out nuclear war now loomed as a distinct possibility.
This was also the time when flying saucers were being reported everywhere from Roswell, N.M., to the English countryside. So, “The Day the Earth Stood Still” provided the first real insecurity of the Cold War.
I was too young to go see “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” but I was in my local theater one Saturday afternoon in 1959 when “On the Beach” came out.
That was the first movie that really spelled out the horrible effects of a nuclear war and its aftermath. It starred Gregory Peck, Anthony Perkins, Ava Gardner and Fred Astaire in a story of a small isolated group of people in Australia awaiting death from nuclear fallout (the entire Northern Hemisphere has already been wiped out).
My friends and I watched as these people contemplated a death so horrible that suicide seemed preferable to waiting for nuclear contamination to arrive.
We left wondering if any of us would live to the age of 21.
This third movie that spelled out the horrors of nuclear war was 1968’s “Planet of the Apes.”
That last dramatic scene with Charlton Heston looking up at the remains of the Statue of Liberty and realizing that his generation had destroyed Earth while he was on a space mission is about dramatic as it gets. It made a real impression on my generation.
Another good Cold War movie is “Thirteen Days,” the story of the Cuban Missile Crisis in October 1962. But this movie came out in 2000, a decade after the Berlin Wall came down and the Cold War ended.
That’s a good movie but not nearly as scary as living through the real thing. Remember that the Cuban Missile Crisis occurred just three years after “On the Beach” played in theaters.
Today, we deal with little wars and they are bad enough. But during the Cold War, we faced the possibility of the end of mankind.
The 1950s and ’60s were scary times and we were lucky to get through them. And these three movies—“The Day the Earth Stood Still,” “On the Beach” and “Planet of the Apes”—showed us what could happen.
Thankfully there was no nuclear war.
But just remember that those weapons are still around and we could still destroy ourselves.
All it takes is one hothead or one mistake.
Peace, brother!