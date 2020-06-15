Is the New England cottontail returning?
As I sat on the front porch cooling off the other evening, I watched two rabbits playing in the front yard.
When I was a teenager, such a sight would have been no big deal, because bunnies were everywhere in those days. Then, at least in my part of the world, rabbits all but disappeared and have remained scarce for almost 50 years.
Oh, every summer I’d see a few rabbits, but they were a smaller variety than those that inhabited the fields and bushes during the first seven decades of the 20th century.
These rabbits had different habits, too. If you jumped them with a good beagle, they would run straight in a hole. The old New England cottontails would play with a hound on a long chase before eventually taking to ground if the dog got too close.
But there would have been few chases anyway, because this smaller variety of rabbit always seemed to disappear when the first frost arrived. Finding one in the winter was all but impossible.
Now this spring, for the first time in decades, I am seeing rabbits everywhere around the place. They nailed the first cabbage plants I set out and I’ve jumped several down on the creek behind the barn. Now there are full grown rabbits playing in my yard.
These appear to be the New England cottontails, not that smaller variety that attempted to fill the vacancy when the old breed disappeared. Maybe they are back to stay.
What happened to the rabbit population in these parts is still a mystery. During my hunts in most of the 1960s, it was nothing to jump 15 or more rabbits in a single day.
Almost every briar patch, fencerow or honeysuckle patch would contain at least one bunny. Five hunters walking in a line across a broom sage field might jump a half-dozen rabbits before reaching the opposite side.
Then, in 1969 and 1970, they just disappeared. We’d hunt all day and jump maybe three rabbits in places where we would normally jump a dozen. Soon we were jumping none.
Nobody—not even the Game Department—has been able to explain why they disappeared. They were just gone.
I’ve heard all kinds of theories, the most common being that foxes got them. There were tons of foxes during the days when there were tons of rabbits. I know, because I trapped during those times.
Some claim that chemical spraying, which became popular in the late 1960s, was the cause. I’m sure some nests were destroyed, but farmers mostly just spray cornfields. Rabbits nest in pasture fields and hayfields and around yards.
This theory also doesn’t hold water because south of Richmond, where there is much more crop land spraying, rabbits remained plentiful. The same was true in the Valley. It was only in the Piedmont that they disappeared.
Loss of habitat? By the late 1960s, those clean fencerows of the family farms were becoming overgrown and overgrown fencerows offer more cover for rabbits.
Others attribute the disappearance of rabbits to fescue, which became a favorite grass during the 1960s. It was believed that fescue carries a parasite that turns deadly when rabbits eat it after the first frost.
I can’t prove this theory one way or the other, but I do suspect that fescue was a contributing factor in the demise of quail, because this grass laps over and does not afford bobwhites an avenue of travel along the ground.
By the way, I heard a bobwhite the other afternoon, the first whistle in about 10 years.
But back to rabbits. Are they making a comeback? Is the New England cottontail returning to his old haunts? If so, what is different now than 50 years ago?
Did some disease wipe out this variety in the late 1960s? That seems the most logical explanation to me. The New England cottontail disappeared too quickly for there to be any other reason.
If the Game Department did any studies back then, I never heard about them. In those days, deer hunting was beginning to bring in big bucks (pardon the pun) and that’s where the state was putting its time and effort. They were following the money, not the rabbits.
This winter will tell the tale on whether the New England cottontails are back to stay. If you can jump rabbits after the first frost, we may conclude that these bunnies are making a comeback.
I promise you I’ll be beating the bushes in search of them.
