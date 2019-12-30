Despite two months when we had just over an inch of rain and a mini-drought in late August and September, my weather records show that we still have had above-average precipitation in 2019.
With a few days still to go, more than 52 inches of rain (and some snow from last winter) has fallen at my house. That’s about 9 inches above my area’s 43-inch historical average.
Still, it is almost 20 inches below the 70.7 inches I recorded in 2018 or the 73.25 inches that fell in 2003 (the record).
Some readers scoffed at my 2018 totals, wondering if my gauge was wrong or I had lost my eyesight. Seventy inches is a lot of rain.
Earlier this month, the National Weather Service verified that Sperryville in Rappahannock County, which is located about 14 miles west of my house, recorded a record 94 inches of rain in 2018. That’s a ton of rain—literally.
Is this due to man-induced climate change or is it just a weather anomaly? It may be 100 years before we really know, because weather is a long-term phenomenon. After all, the Earth has been here some 4.5 billion years and we have only been keeping records since 1872.
One hundred and forty two years is a minuscule weather snapshot on a planet as old as ours. It is like taking a grain of sand from Miami Beach and using it to try and determine what the soil is like in Mongolia.
Our weather goes through many natural changes. Remember that about 12,000 years ago (again a short period on a 4.5 billion-year-old planet), we were in the midst of an ice age. And from 1350 to 1870, North America and Europe were chilled by the Little Ice Age, which brought temperatures down and snowfall totals up.
Had it not been for the 8 inches of precipitation that fell in October, my rainfall totals would have been very close to average this year. Ironically, September was the driest month of 2019, with only 1.9 inches of rain. Nature always evens things out.
And while the summer months were warmer than normal, November and December will go down as colder than normal.
As for those warm summer months, it was not so much the high afternoon temperatures (I don’t think we hit 100 degrees even once) that took us above average, but rather the high lows of the day. In other words, the days were about average but the nights didn’t cool as they normally do.
Snowfall totals have been about average in 2019. Last January and February, I recorded about 16 inches and so far this December we have had none. Fifteen to 20 inches is about normal for Central Virginia.
Now we look ahead to January and February of 2020 and wonder what kind of weather we will have.
Will January and February be snowy? Will late February be warm enough to plant potatoes? Will we have a drought next summer or will the above average rains continue?
What about wind? For two straight years we have had damaging winds near the end of February or the beginning of March. Will there be a three-peat in 2020.
Tornadoes have been on the increase in Virginia during the past 20 years. Will this pattern break or continue in 2020?
Tropical systems, especially major hurricanes, have been on the decrease during the past 15 years. Will there be more tropical storms next summer?
This is the time to look back and look ahead. Every year is different and weather does not strive to suit humans. It does as it pleases.
As for damage from storms and fires, remember that there are more houses in more precarious places today than there were 100 or even 50 years ago. Storms that had little human impact in 1920 can cause horrific damage in 2020. More people, more homes. It is as simple as that.
But despite the cries of doomsday sayers, the world will not end in 2020 unless we encounter an asteroid or one encounters us. It will be just another year of rain, snow, heat, cold and wind.
Yep, as in the past, we will complain about the weather in 2020 but we won’t do anything about it.
