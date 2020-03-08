Anyone recall the old 1970s TV show “Cannon”?
I remember walking into the room and hearing that booming voice of private detective Frank Cannon and wondering where I had heard that sound before.
Then it hit me. That was the voice of Matt Dillon on the old “Gunsmoke” radio series. William Conrad had played the Dodge City marshal years before, when I was little.
When I was a child, network radio had not yet given way to television and there were still any number of variety and drama shows going out over the airways.
While local stations might play records and put on community affairs shows during the day, they, like prime time TV today, turned to the big-name network shows to draw audiences at night.
“Gunsmoke” was one of those shows and I seldom missed those Sunday night broadcasts. Sitting by the clock radio in the kitchen, I would use my imagination to visualize Matt and Chester riding out onto the Kansas prairie in search of the bad guys or Doc and Kitty sitting around the Long Branch saloon.
I didn’t realize it until recently, but Howard McNear, who would later become famous as Floyd, the barber on “The Andy Griffith Show” played Doc Adams. Parley Baer, who was Mayor Stoner on “Andy Griffith,” was Chester. Georgia Ellis was Kitty Russell.
Another Sunday night favorite was “The Jack Benny Show,” which was about to transition to television. I can still hear the gravelly voice of Eddie Anderson who portrayed Rochester, Benny’s butler, and announcer Don Wilson.
Of course, I listened to “The Lone Ranger” every time that Western came on and dreamed of the great Canadian Northwest during “Sergeant Preston of the Yukon.”
The Mutual Broadcasting System, one of the largest radio networks from 1934 through the 1960s, carried these two shows, as well as “The Adventures of Superman,” which was also about to move to television.
Mutual also carried nightly prime-time dramas such as “The Third Man” (taken from the movie of the same name) and that popular carryover from the 1930s, “Gangbusters.” I can still remember sitting in the dark listening to the tommy guns rattle as the G-men captured the crooks on Chicago streets.
I don’t recall listening to any drama shows on Saturday nights. Those were reserved for music. We couldn’t get WSM and the Grand Ole Opry or the Louisiana Hayride, but we could get the Virginia Barn Dance over WRVA in Richmond and the WWVA Jamboree from Wheeling, W.Va.
The Virginia Barn Dance featured Sunshine Sue, and when she made a guest appearance in our town, it was a really big deal. Fans packed the house to see her.
As for the WWVA Jamboree, well, that was a pretty hot ticket, too. I had a relative who had never been out of the state who drove all the way to Wheeling (that was a long trip in those days) to see the show. When he returned, he was so excited you would have thought he had been to Paris or London.
Network radio also carried afternoon soap operas long before they hit television. I had an aunt who never missed an episode of “Young Doctor Malone.”
Art Linkletter’s “House Party” was also an afternoon favorite with the ladies, especially the “Kids Say the Darndest Things” segment.
There were also network morning radio shows that were popular. Arthur Godfrey, who lived in Fauquier County, had one of the most popular talk (and music) shows of the radio era.
But my favorite morning show was “Queen for a Day.” You had to hear that show to appreciate it. Each day, Jack Bailey hosted three women who told about their miserable situations. The audience voted as to who they thought was in the most pathetic situation, and the most miserable of the three was crowned Queen for a Day.
The queen got more than a robe and a crown. She might get a refrigerator, a sewing machine or even a washing machine to help her move up from the depths of despair. Sometimes she even got a trip to some Mexican beach. That was a classic show.
Mutual also broadcast a daily baseball game each afternoon back in the late 1950s. I still have box scores from games I listened to as a child.
But no column on network radio could be complete without mentioning “You Bet Your Life” with Groucho Marx. Radio or TV, Groucho was unique.
Today, we have 1,000 channels on our televisions. When I was small, all we had—at least at my house—was radio.
But it was entertaining and you could use your imagination.
