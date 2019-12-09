It is hard to separate a country boy from one of his prized possessions.
It was early December and the weather was chilly and damp, like it has been this year.
I was about 12 years old, and it was the first winter I had done any serious fur trapping. As soon as the season came in, I had set a few traps in the woods and fields behind my house, but, like Jim Bridger and other noted frontiersmen, I yearned to test my skills in more remote areas.
So I decided to do some weekend trapping near the farm where I had lived as a young child. The trouble was that the old home place was almost 10 miles away, and we had no car.
On Friday afternoon, with three No. 1 Victor long spring traps in my bag, I hitched a ride up to my old stomping ground along the Hazel River above our old farm.
There, at spots I had selected while fishing the previous summer, I made three mink sets in the shallow water. Years before, my grandfather had trapped this same area, and each winter he had taken several mink, each of which sold for the equivalent of two weeks’ wages back during the Great Depression.
When I was 12, a buck mink skin brought almost exactly what one had sold for in the 1930s—about $20. That was not as significant an amount in the 1960s as it had been 30 years before, but for a poor country boy, it was still a lot of money.
The morning after setting my traps, I was up early and, my .22 caliber rifle in hand, was standing up at Andrew Miller’s gate when the milkman came by.
This guy, who hailed from Winchester, would not stop and pick me up if I was hitchhiking, but if I was at Miller’s gate when the truck stopped to pick up Andrew’s two cans of Grade B milk, he would always give me a ride.
That morning, he was once again obliging and took me up to the crossroads that led to the old farm. I practically ran the last mile with visions of mink skins and big money pushing me on.
My first two traps were empty, and I was beginning to feel a bit despondent when I saw I had caught something in my third trap. Upon closer inspection, however, I discovered that it was not a mink, but a skunk.
Now, Clarence Scott, who owned the river bottom where I was trapping, had asked me to try and catch the polecat that was killing his chickens, but my sights had been set on mink. Unfortunately, I had caught the chicken-killing skunk instead.
If I could have turned the animal loose, I would have, but I doubt that this polecat would have understood that I was trying to do him a favor when I came within range of his spray gun. So, I had no alternative but to dispatch him.
Now a skunk skin was not as valuable as a mink skin, but a good black polecat pelt still brought $2, and in those days that was nothing to sneeze at. I had to get this skunk home and skinned.
But it was a mile down river to the bridge and another eight or nine miles from there to my house. Still, the job had to be done.
Wearing hip boots, I was able to walk in the shallows most of the way to the bridge, which was a lot easier than scrambling through the brush and briars along the riverbank. That part of the journey didn’t take too long.
Once out of the water, I folded my waders down below my knees to make walking easier on dry land. Then, rifle in one hand and the dead skunk dangling from the other, I started down the paved road.
I had gone less than half a mile when a car approached from the rear. I turned and saw that it was an old farmer who I knew well and I was sure he would give me a ride. To his credit, he did slow down, but when he saw that skunk, he just waved and drove on.
About a mile later, it began to rain, lightly at first, then a bit harder. Pretty soon, I was soaking wet. Drivers who I knew were still passing me, but seeing the skunk, they also refused to offer me a ride.
By the time I reached Rixey Wharton’s store, I began to entertain thoughts of just leaving that polecat in the bushes by the roadside and coming back for him later on my bicycle. But what if a buzzard found him before I got back? No, I had to keep going.
And so I did. I’m sure it took me almost three hours to walk home with that skunk, but cold and wet and tired, I made it. And the skunk skin, which was almost solid black, brought $2.50 when the fur buyer came around.
I never did catch a mink up on the river. In fact, I pulled my traps the next weekend. It was just too far to walk, especially with the weather turning colder.
That was a lot of walking for one skunk skin, but then, $2.50 was a lot of money in those days.
And I had the satisfaction of knowing that I had gotten the job done.
That was one walk I’ll never forget.
