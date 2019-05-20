I got to thinking about summer country store lunches the other day.
Nowadays, these so-called country stores have small delis where you can get a made-to-order sandwich.
That’s not the way it used to be. When I was growing up, you made you made your own lunch and usually the ingredients came from a can.
I can still see working men such as Owen Cubbage, who made his living in the logging business, come in to my Aunt Dora’s store for lunch on a hot summer day.
Hot and thirsty after a morning in the woods, Owen would start off by ordering a soft drink of some kind and then proceed to consider the menu, which was the same every day.
Pork and beans was always a favorite of hardworking men. Today, we consider this a winter food, but back in the day, pork and beans seemed to taste better in the summer.
One reason was that stores were cold in the winter (except near the pot-bellied stove) and the small piece of pork in the can got hard when it sat on a cold shelf.
The cans were small, containing just enough beans to keep a man going on a hot day. You needed a can opener to get to your lunch and one was always handy at every country store.
There was also potted meat, made from heaven knows what and somewhat thicker than slime on a 90-degree day. You used a wooden ice cream spoon to spread it on your crackers.
You always ate crackers with your country store lunch. Buying a loaf of bread to make one sandwich was out of the question. You might eat two slices with your meal and then what would you do with the rest? And a loaf of bread might cost 35 cents.
Saltine crackers were the thing. They usually came in small 5-cent packages, which again were just big enough to handle a midday meal.
Some stores didn’t carry the small packages of crackers but rather opened one of those plastic packs (four come to a box) and allowed you to eat what you wanted for free, so long as you bought the food to go along with them.
As I said, crackers were just perfect with pork and beans and potted meat. But they also went well with sardines and Vienna sausages, two other country store lunch delicacies.
I always had a taste for sardines at lunch, you know, those smelly little fish packed in oil. (Like potted meat, the sardine cans were opened by pulling up a handle on top.)
One sardine would fit pretty nicely on a cracker, hanging over either end just a bit. But generally you didn’t put them on a cracker; you just dug them out of the can with your pocketknife and shoved the whole fish into your mouth. The cracker came afterward.
Pocketknives were also used to dig the Vienna sausages out of their cans. Crackers were a must with Vienna sausages and New York chefs would have frowned on any man who ate a weenie without a saltine.
Today, Armour makes a good can of Vienna sausage, but years ago, there was a regional brand called Plee-zing that made the absolute best Vienna sausages in the world. Nothing I have tasted since can compare to that brand.
Some stores had those big rolls of bologna and the storekeeper would cut you off a slice for lunch, allowing the customer to determine the thickness. I would always get a slice about a quarter-of-an-inch thick and then, using my old pocketknife (which I just wiped across my pants leg to clean), I would cut it into quarters, each of which would fit nicely between two crackers.
Cheese, cut from a big old wheel, would also make a good lunch, again placing a small piece between two crackers.
Of course, if you were really hungry, you could get a can of Spam. But there was a lot of meat in a can of Spam (this can was opened along the side by using a key that came with it) and it was more of a meal for two people rather than just one. And it was hard to find two people in the same work crew that liked Spam.
Besides, Spam was better fried than straight from the can. And that congealed grease (or oil) on a cold day was nasty.
That was about the lunch menu at most country stores when I was growing up. Every main course was accompanied with a cracker and washed down with a cold Pepsi or Nehi orange.
And for dessert? Well, how about a MoonPie, a nickel oatmeal cake or a 10-cent container of fudge ripple ice cream?
It was good eating back in the day. Sometimes I still eat a can of Vienna sausages or sardines at night before I go to bed—with crackers, of course.
One other thing about those sardines: 10 seconds after you opened the can, every cat within a half a mile was at the store’s screen door begging for a taste.
Oh, and you listened to the farm market report on the radio while you ate your sardines or Vienna sausages.
Ah, the wonderful atmosphere at a country store luncheon.