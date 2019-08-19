I’ve played a lot of baseball in my time and I was a pretty good hitter.
I did not often hit for power, but I have always been able to hit line drives.
Looking back, I don’t ever remember striking out. I’m sure I did, but those Ks were few and far between. Unlike hitters of today, the players of my generation took striking out as sign of failure. It was an embarrassment to go down swinging.
Being a switch hitter helped me put the ball in play and sometimes even a weak ground ball sneaked through the infield and brought home a run. When you make contact, at least you have a chance that something good will happen.
I was a pretty decent ballplayer, maybe a little better-than-average hitter and a less-than-average infielder. And I was not gifted. I had to work hard at all aspects of my game.
But over the 50-odd years that I played competitive baseball—with teams from Northern Virginia to the Shenandoah Valley—I saw some area ballplayers who were gifted, guys who had real natural talent.
Of course, they also worked to hone their skills, but these men were born with an ability to play the game and I envied their raw talent.
The two best hitters I ever played with or against were Richard Slaughter from Culpeper and Lynn Meadows from Rockingham County.
Had it not been for an automobile accident injury, Slaughter may well have been drafted and enjoyed a long major league career. He was that good.
In his prime, Rich could adjust to a breaking ball and you could not get a fastball by this left-handed hitter. Most lefties like the ball down and in, but Richard had that rare ability to get on top of a high fastball and drive it.
And he usually hit the bottom half of the ball, which created backspin and made the balls travel farther. He was also a Major League-caliber fielder at first base and had a better-than-average arm. In baseball and later in slow-pitch softball, he was as good a player as Culpeper County had produced since Eppa Rixey.
Rich also umpired for many years.
Meadows was a natural hitter, too. I never saw him when he was young, but I played with him one year in the Rockingham County League and even in his early 40s, he was an outstanding hitter. In his first at bat that year—with no batting practice whatsoever—Lynn hit a home run. He was that good.
I played against Larry Haney from Orange when I was a high school freshman and he was a senior, and that guy could hit. He also had the best arm of any catcher I ever played with or against. Of course, he went on to have a good major league career.
So did Mike Cubbage, who I played against in American Legion ball. Mike, from Charlottesville, was just a natural hitter.
The best all-around player I ever played against was probably Alonzo Bumbry, who was with the old Stafford Braves when Dick Bowie was managing the team.
Bumbry, who played with the Orioles and other teams, could hit and field as well as anybody. He had speed and was a savvy baserunner.
Kenny Williamson from Orange was one of the best high school power hitters I ever played against. This big right-hander could turn on a fastball and drive it a long way.
In the early 1980s, Culpeper’s Jeff Cempre was a fine hitter who also could pitch. Cempre went on to set home run records at James Madison University.
I remember a game when we played a team up in Loudoun County and we were down by a run in the ninth inning. There was a runner on first and Cempre was at bat.
“I’m gonna hit it out,” he said as he walked to the plate.
Two pitches into the at-bat, he did.
I’ve discussed good hitters, but what about good pitchers?
Over the years, I faced four or five pitchers who threw in the majors and some were pretty good. But, without a doubt, the best pitcher I ever faced was G. L. Haney from Orange.
G. L. was trapped in the New York farm system in the early 1960s at a time when the Yankees had pitchers such as Whitey Ford, Ralph Terry and Bob Turley. I faced him a couple of times when he was at Richmond (the Yankees’ AAA team back then) and he was as good as they come. G. L. had a live fastball, a good curve and could change speeds with the best of them.
I faced some hard throwers—like Madison’s Aubrey Clore and some kid from Woodbridge High whose name I can’t remember—and they could top out in the mid-90s. But G. L. Haney was a real pitcher. He knew how to keep a hitter off balance.
Those are some of the best players I ever played with or against, but I would be remiss not to mention some other good players from our area, like Herb Hash, who grew up in the Fredericksburg area, played for the old White Oak team in the 1930s and went on to pitch for the Boston Red Sox and Culpeper’s Rixey, who pitched his way to the Hall of Fame.
Billy Mitchell, from Madison, pitched AAA ball in the Detroit organization before hurting his arm and Chris Haney, Larry’s son, pitched almost a decade in the majors during the 1990s.
Culpeper’s Lawrence Hutcherson was also a good pitcher, but he made his reputation as a slow-pitch home run hitter and is now in the Slow Pitch Hall of Fame.
And Jimmy Herndon, from Culpeper, is in the Washington Fast Pitch Hall of Fame as a catcher.
One more baseball note before signing off. Longtime Fredericksburg radio personality John Allen is retiring as a baseball umpire this summer after 63 years behind the plate and on the bases.
I can still see John giving the home run signal when I hit the first homer of my career over the centerfield snow fence at old Stafford High School.
A lot of good baseball people have come from this area.