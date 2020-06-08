SEVERAL weeks ago, I wrote a column about the old Rixeyville Raiders, our softball team that played its games on a cow pasture field.
As I said, we were not all that good (we weren’t all that bad, either), but we had fun.
For several years, we played in a two-county league, but we always managed to pick up extra games here and there. We wanted to play at least three games a week.
It was about this time of the year, maybe a couple of weeks earlier, that we got a call from the local prison camp wanting us to put them on our schedule.
At first, we were a little apprehensive, but then we found out that these guys were not murderers or rapists, but just men who had committed petty crimes. In fact, they were trustees who worked on a road gang.
Now, even trustees sometimes get rabbit in their blood and decide to run. When I was growing up, there was a local man who took off while on a road gang and spent more than a week on the loose.
The prison camp put out a bulletin warning everyone there was a convict at large, but when we found out who it was, we were not worried. Most of us knew this guy and his family and understood there was no real harm in him. As I recall, he finally got hungry and turned himself in.
Yes, sometimes those open spaces along the highways looked very tempting to a man in jail, so occasionally a prisoner took off, despite the fact that there was a guard with a shotgun watching.
For that reason, the prison camp had a strict rule. Its team played only home games and only on Saturdays. There were woods on either side of our cow pasture field and a prisoner going to the public convenience could easily get lost at this back-roads stadium.
We eventually got used to playing these guys, but the first two or three games were a bit unnerving. After all, we had never before played games with armed guards in towers in left field, right field and behind the plate.
My first thought when I went out to shortstop was, “Man, I don’t want to get caught in a crossfire!”
The Department of Corrections had built a nice field for its convict team. It was nothing fancy, but the infield was smooth and you didn’t have to remove cow piles before every game as we did at Sites Memorial Stadium.
There was another difference. Wives and girlfriends were not allowed—not that any of them were anxious to attend. Only members of our team could go through the gates.
We played before a larger crowd than we were used to, however, because all the inmates who were not on restriction were allowed in the stands to root their team on.
These guys were very well behaved and very respectful. They acted as if they really appreciated the fact that we had taken our Saturday to play them behind chain link and barbed wire fences.
Over the several years that we played the convict camp team, we got to know a few of their players and we came to realize that they were just regular guys that had made mistakes for one reason or another. Outside those gates, any one of them might have become a friend.
I remember one guy who played third base. If I was coaching third between bats, I would always strike up a conversation with him. He even told me what he was in for, even though I never asked. I think he wanted to put my mind at ease that he was not a hardened criminal.
For two summers, we chatted at third base and during our last game that second year, he told me and several other players goodbye.
“I’ll be getting out in a few weeks, so I won’t see you guys next summer,” he said, adding, “I’ve really enjoyed playing against you.”
I had mixed emotions. I was glad he was getting out, but a little sad that he wouldn’t be around next spring. We shook hands and that was that.
But it really wasn’t. Next May, there he was again at third base.
“What happened?” I asked.
“Some of us have a hard time adjusting to the outside,” he said. He did not elaborate.
This guy was still there the last time we played the camp team. For him, I suppose, this was home.
No matter what these guys had done on the outside, they were all gentlemen when we played them.
It was an interesting experience.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.