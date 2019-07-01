We are now into the heart of summer.
The tomatoes are red, the roasting ears are yellow and the field corn is as high as an elephant’s eye. And the red, white and blue of the Fourth of July is just two days away.
The days are hot and the nights are muggy. The sun comes up early and goes down late. These are the times that Twain and Faulkner wrote about, the long, hot days of summer.
Dog Days begin tomorrow and last until Aug. 11. You have to be careful during Dog Days because any open sore on your body will become infected if you go in swimming during this time. At least that’s what the old folks always said.
This is the time of year when one farmer is praying for rain to make his corn grow while his neighbor is praying for dry weather to get his hay crop made.
Summer really fills your senses. You can smell the newly mown hay as you ride down the road and smell the rain as a thunderstorm approaches.
Summer is not what it was when I was a child. Air-conditioning changed all that. Growing up in an uninsulated house allowed the children of my generation a chance to really understand what the Dog Days of summer were all about.
It would sometimes get so hot in our house that sleep was almost impossible. On some really sultry nights, I would take a blanket, climb out onto the porch roof (right outside my bedroom window) and make a bed between the seams of the tin covering.
Looking back, it was a miracle that I didn’t roll off and kill myself, but taking that chance was better than trying to sleep in a 95-degree bedroom with 70 percent humidity.
There on that front porch roof I lay, in my underwear, with cars occasionally passing in the night. But their lights didn’t shine in my direction, so all was well.
I can still remember the sounds of the night as I lay there trying to get to sleep, the night birds calling in the darkness, the trucks gearing down and groaning to climb a hill on the highway three miles away and crickets chirping in the weeds.
One old house dog would bark at something in the night and every other cur within hearing distance would chime in like a bunch of old ladies carrying on a conversation on a telephone party line.
Occasionally James Alvin Compton and Robert Apperson would be out running their foxhounds—and they had some good ones—on still nights and the baying would stir my imagination.
Their voices would trail off as the hounds went over a hill in the opposite direction, but would get louder as the fox turned and brought the trailers in my direction. Knowing the hills and valleys, I could almost pinpoint exactly where those dogs were running and predict what the fox would do next.
Lying on that roof, I could also look up at the stars and wonder what might be out there in space or I could turn over on my left side and see the lights of town and wonder what was happing there in the middle of the night.
Finally, I would drift off to sleep, waking up about 3 a.m. and climbing back into bed when the night air got a bit chilly.
These are the blackberry-picking days, too. When I was a child, I made summer money picking blackberries and selling then to women in the neighborhood who wanted to make jelly.
Occasionally, I would also find a patch of huckleberries at the edge of some woods and pick them, too. I don’t recall ever picking more than a quart of huckleberries (a type of wild blueberry) at a time. They were small, but they made great jelly.
There are still plenty of blackberries around, in fence rows and on the banks of back roads. Every summer, I find a patch and pick a few gallons for cobblers.
As I have said several times before, this is the time of year I enjoy going for a walk on a hot night, you know, when the temperature is still 80 degrees at midnight. Living in the country away from a big highway, the sounds of the darkness are still there for me, with the exception of the howling of a house dog. They are all inside these days.
But there are the howls of coyotes and the occasional screams of two gray foxes arguing over a mouse.
And the stars are still there and so is the wonder of what might be out there in the universe.
The Dog Days of summer is a special time.
Sweat during the day, sit on the front porch with a glass of cold lemonade in the evening and listen to the sounds of the darkness at night. Live life in the summer! Don’t let the real world pass you by.
Remember that six months from now, you’ll be freezing to death. Take advantage of summer while it lasts.