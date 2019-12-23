Christmas Eve.
I told you it was going to be a short trip between Thanksgiving and Christmas, and it was. A lot of shopping was crammed into those 27 days, as anyone who ventured into a mall on a Saturday can tell you.
By this afternoon, all the gifts will be beautifully wrapped so that tomorrow the paper can be ripped apart and stuffed into waiting trash bags.
Yes, in 36 hours another Christmas will be gone, much to the delight of most men. All that will remain will be the taking down of Christmas decorations and the paying of bills. Christmas does come at a cost, you know.
For the first time in my life, I saw Christmas politicized this year. Before Thanksgiving, I began getting emails that tried to get me to buy Trump wrapping paper, Trump trains and Trump coffee mugs. All, of course, were sold to raise money for the Republican Party.
Commercializing Christmas is bad enough without throwing politics into the mix. Shame, shame!
Christmas creates more than goodwill. It creates a fine environment to spread germs and viruses. My grandchildren have been passing strep throat around since Thanksgiving. Intestinal viruses have not forgotten us this holiday season, either.
Then there are several strains of influenza that have been making the rounds. They haven’t gotten to my family yet, and I hope they don’t.
But crowding into shopping centers, malls, churches and high school gyms and auditoriums in the days leading up to Christmas give these bugs a chance to jump from one person to another. Then everyone gathers at Grandma’s house for Christmas dinner and viruses become a family affair.
There are a lot of good gadgets on the market this Christmas. The most appealing one to me is that gizmo that helps you open stubborn jar tops. Now there is something I can use. The old hot water bath is pretty good at loosening tops, but this tool, which uses leverage, would be much faster.
There have not been many good Christmas TV commercials this year. Not once have I seen the Budweiser Clydesdales pulling that holiday beer wagon through the snow.
Of course, there are always those commercials where the husband or wife walks out the front door on Christmas morning to find a $40,000 red automobile sitting in the driveway. Needless to say, that has never happened to me or anyone I have known.
Still, I guess there are people who buy luxury cars as gifts or they wouldn’t spend millions on those commercials. A new car is a little out of my price range.
Again, no snow for Christmas. As always, the chances of a white Christmas are slim to none in our area. You want a white Christmas? Try Buffalo or Albany, N.Y., or Jackson Hole, Wyo. The ground was white in Central Virginia in 2009, but that’s the only white Christmas I can remember since I was a child.
After the presents are unwrapped tomorrow and the food is eaten, we enter a week of leftovers and forced limbo, so get ready. There will be nothing on TV except mostly meaningless college football bowl games and ads for after-Christmas sales.
Between now and Jan. 6, you probably won’t be able to get any business done in a government office because they will all be operating with skeleton crews.
Again, the stores will be packed with bargain hunters, people making exchanges and germs looking for rides into the New Year.
But let’s not worry about all that today. Let’s just enjoy Christmas. After all, it comes only once a year (thank goodness).
As for me, I want nothing for Christmas except maybe a little sunshine. I’m tired of these dismal days.
However, I would like for Santa Claus to bring the Washington Nationals a third baseman to replace Anthony Rendon.
With that, I’ll wish you all a Merry Christmas and thank you for reading my column this year.
You’re the best and I hope Santa is good to you.
