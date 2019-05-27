This is crunch time in my gardening efforts.
The six weeks between the first of May and the middle of June can be hell on wheels. While I’m planting and cultivating the summer garden, the spring garden is starting to produce. Right now, things are hopping.
I guess I hit it just right when I planted my early garden March 16. I think every seed I put in the ground came up.
My grandmother wouldn’t have believed it, because the moon and the astrological signs were not good that day. Still, the seeds germinated and the plants are producing abundant harvests.
This week, I’m picking and shelling peas. I don’t mind the shelling, but the picking is backbreaking work, especially with 4 1/2 long rows.
I’m canning my peas this year—at least most of them. I am tired of worrying about them thawing out in the freezer when the electricity goes out for days at a time. Unless an earthquake shakes them off the pantry shelf, they will be fine in cans.
Since I don’t eat a lot of peas at a meal, I’m putting most of them in half-pint jars. I’ll put some in pint jars for holiday meals and when company comes. And I’ll probably freeze a single, quart-size bag.
If nothing happens, I should get at least three pickings—maybe four—because some vines have been in constant bloom since the first of this month.
I’m going to start eating new potatoes this week. They will go well with the spring onions, which I have been eating for almost three weeks, and kale, which has also done extremely well.
I usually don’t plant broccoli in the spring, but this year I did, and the cool, damp weather has contributed to some of the largest, nicest crowns I’ve ever grown.
The cool weather has also been kind to my cabbage, which is ready to eat. Well, the Jersey Wakefield heads are ready, but the early flat Dutch will take another couple of weeks to make good, hard heads. I’ll probably make kraut this year since I didn’t make any last summer.
I should also have yellow squash and zucchini this week. I started those seeds in the basement the first week in March and they really took off when the warm weather arrived a couple of weeks ago.
I have some tomatoes the size of tennis balls so, with a little luck, I should have some ripe by the third week in June. If you recall, I took a chance and set out some Rutgers on April 11 and they all have done well, in large part because even here in the Piedmont we have had no frost since April 2, a real rarity.
I’ve also started some late tomatoes that I plan to transplant in late June. Hopefully, they will give me fresh tomatoes all the way to frost.
I got good stands of beans and corn, which I also planted earlier than usual. I’ve put in a second planting of corn 10 days ago between the onion rows. When the onions are gone, the corn will take over.
I’ll also stagger two or three more plantings (two or three weeks apart) in the area where I now have peas and kale. Both crops will be finished by the middle of June. And I might even get in a late planting after I dig my potatoes in early July. I like corn coming in all summer.
My watermelons, cantaloupes and honeydew melons are starting to run. I set out about 120 watermelon plants and I think every single one lived. And almost all of the 80 cantaloupe plants survived. I may have overdone it a bit, but then you can’t have too many watermelons and cantaloupes.
I hope to have a bumper crop of cucumbers, too, and I’ve got two good stands of okra.
Now, with the warm nights, things will really begin to grow, especially the weeds. The next few weeks separate the real gardeners from those who piddle at the job. If you don’t get in there after every rain and get the weeds out, a garden can turn into a jungle in a week’s time. But a few minutes every day will keep the weeds under control.
Let’s hope the rains keep coming, although not with the magnitude they did last summer. All my farmer friends are saying that we are overdue for a summer drought and that is true. We haven’t had one now for 15 years and Mother Nature always evens things out.
Daily care, good rains, hot nights and no hail. That is usually the recipe for a good garden.
Sure, there’s work involved but that homegrown produce sure tastes good.