Golly, gee. It’s that time of year again.
It’s time for my fall bath.
When I was growing up, most of the old people firmly believed that a person should take a bath twice a year and I subscribe to that philosophy.
A few thought one bath a year—in the fall—was all that was necessary. It would clean out your pores after sweating in the fields all summer.
Of course, every once in a while, the old folks would go down to the creek on a hot day and jump in, but that was not considered a bath because they didn’t use soap.
Besides, the cows usually stood in the water above the swimming hole, so the creek water wasn’t all that clean. No, sir, a wash pan and a bar of lye soap were needed to qualify as a real honest-to-goodness bath.
Yep, that was the rule: one bath in the spring and one in the fall—whether you needed them or not. Any more than that was considered wasting water, which had to be brought up from the spring and heated on the wood stove.
Two baths were plenty. After all, you didn’t sweat much in the cold winter and you generally dipped your toes in the creek during the summer.
Occasionally during the winter, the kids might get a Saturday night bath in the washing tub by the kitchen stove (everybody used the same water), but two baths a year were a’plenty for adults.
I took my spring bath back at the end of March and now I’m about ready to clean up for the winter. After all, I don’t want to smell during the holidays.
I always figured that more than two baths a year was bad for your health. If you take a bath during the cold winter months, you might catch pneumonia.
And if you’re sweaty and smelly enough during the hot months even the germs won’t want to come in contact with you.
So I’ve got my soap ready and one of these nice warm October days, I’m gonna break bad and take my fall bath. Then I’ll feel clean and smell as sweet as lilies of the valley until March.
Everybody needs two baths a year. That’s what the old folks always said.
This cool fall weather also means that I will have to go back to wearing long pants soon.
From the first 70-degree day in spring to the last 70-degree day in autumn, I wear shorts—except to church on Sunday.
Well, I’m going to have to dig around in the closet and find those blue jeans pretty soon. It takes a long time to get used to them because after a summer of shorts, they feel like they weigh 100 pounds.
Still, I don’t want to freeze my legs, so I have to wear them.
Everybody has been complaining about the dry fall weather, but not me. I didn’t have to mow the lawn but once in September and I might not have to get out the mower but once in October.
That’s great. I hate mowing grass. You can’t eat those clippings and you can’t sell them. Mowing is an exercise in futility.
Using a mower also puts carbon into the atmosphere and we’re already in the beginning stages of the sixth mass extinction. Maybe we should outlaw mowing for the sake of humanity. After all, gasoline mowers are bad for the environment and the taller the grass, the more carbon dioxide it absorbs and the more oxygen it emits.
Sheep and goats would be the answer. For centuries, these animals kept the lawn grass short. Sheep were even used to keep the grass on the White House lawn in check. And sheep droppings make for cheap fertilizer.
Also, when the sheep get old, you can eat them. You can’t eat a lawn mower.
By the way, I’m beginning to wonder how long this mass extinction will take. Should I pay my bills or file my taxes? Should I grow a beard and walk around with a sign that reads, “Repent! The end is near?”
Should I even take my fall bath? If the world is coming to an end, what difference would it make if I stink?
I think I will bathe. I want to go out smelling like a rose.
But I still like the sheep idea.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.