You don’t see many outhouses anymore. They are pretty much a part of the past.
They were commonplace, however, when I was growing up and I remember them well.
Most of the outhouses we see today are those in paintings. For some reason outhouses and barns are romantic reminders of yesteryear to many artists.
They always seem to paint outhouses with quarter-moons on the door, but I don’t remember ever seeing a real privy that was adorned in this manner. I suppose the moon sliver just makes the little building out back a bit more romantic.
Most outhouses I have used had at least two seats and I have seen a few that had three. I always wondered why there were two seats because in all my years of using outhouses, I never had anyone sitting beside me (thank goodness).
Some have said the multiple seats were for mothers who took several children to the outhouse at one time and that seems logical. I like to think, however, that multiple seats were a mark of prestige.
“Hey! You been over to John Doe’s house? He’s got a three-seat outhouse. He must be doing really well and moving up in the world.”
For those of you too young to remember outhouses, they were not much different than today’s portable toilets, except outhouses were made of wood (portable toilets are plastic) and they were better ventilated.
Outhouses were generally constructed with green oak boards that shrunk as they aged and dried. The resulting cracks in the walls allowed air to pass through and alleviate some of the odor. But like modern-day portable toilets, the inside of an outhouse did not smell like a bouquet of roses.
The cracks in the walls also allowed snow to filter inside during winter storms. The seat of an outhouse on a cold winter’s night could wake you up in a heartbeat.
Some privies also had a ventilation pipe at the top, but most just relied on the cracks in the walls to keep air moving inside.
Rasping and sanding the seats in an outhouse was very important for obvious reasons. Splinters are hard to remove from your rear end.
Some outhouses were built over a hole dug in the ground. The idea was that when the hole filled up, the privy could be moved to another location.
That seldom happened, however. Every outhouse I ever saw stayed right where it was until it fell down. Then another was built somewhere in the same general vicinity.
My great-grandfather built the most unique outhouse I ever saw. It sat atop an outcropping of granite that sloped downward at the rear of the privy. Everything deposited in the outhouse just rolled down that rock toward the garden. My great-grandfather grew some fantastic tomatoes.
That outhouse, like those that were falling apart (the boards always seemed to rot away at the rear first), was a favorite hangout for what we now call free-range chickens that feasted on the excrement.
I have no idea why people today are so enamored with eating free-range chickens. Aside from privy smorgasbords, those old hens would peck away at every pile of cow manure they could find looking for undigested bits of grain and seeds. And I promise you they do the same today.
Past generations used privy pits for trash disposal, too. I had a couple of friends that collected antique bottles and when they visited an old home site, the first place they would try to locate was where the outhouse stood. There they would dig for bottles.
Why? Because in a day when children often roamed barefooted, broken glass was a real problem. So all broken glass was tossed into the privy pit where it could not harm anyone.
The same was true for pill bottles and whiskey bottles that had to be out of sight when the preacher came to visit. Any glass that was broken or couldn’t be reused was dumped in the outhouse.
An outhouse could also be dangerous for men, something I never knew until I took a biology class in college. Outhouses, you see, were a favorite haunt of spiders that lurked beneath the seat.
These arachnids would sometimes bite a man’s private parts that were below the seat. Since the blood flow from these organs is very great, the poison could quickly spread through the body and kill the victim. At least that’s what my professor said. (I’ve forgotten most of my biology, but that lesson made a lasting impression.)
I’m sure this has been interesting breakfast reading, but since we all like to be reminded of those good old days, I thought I’d take a trip down memory lane—to the outhouse.
Hey! The privy was a very important part of everyday life 100 years ago.
As I said, artists love to paint pictures of outhouses and some recreations are very good. They capture everything but the smell.
Thank goodness for that!
