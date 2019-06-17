Although many compare the United States to the sinful biblical cities of Sodom and Gomorrah, there seems to be a church on every corner and a house of worship in every strip mall.
These are curious religious times. We don’t want to conform to the church, we want the church to conform to us, whatever our beliefs or lifestyles.
Many churches, in order to keep members—the source of the congregation’s revenue—eventually bend to follow the will of the masses or to avoid hurting anyone’s feelings. Those that do not conform sometimes go out of business.
On a trip into the Shenandoah Valley the other day, I passed two church buildings that had real estate agency signs in front of them. Another church building just a few miles from my home was sold last winter.
We often think of churches as everlasting institutions, but in these crazy times, they can come and go just like businesses that run out of customers.
When you come right down to it, that’s what a church is—a business that sells religion. A mainstream business that does not change with the times goes bankrupt. It is the same for churches. If a congregation can’t pay the bills, it closes its doors and sometimes puts the building up for sale.
I am very familiar with one of the churches that now has a “for sale” sign out front. It is a Baptist congregation that dates back to the late 1700s, one of the oldest in Virginia’s Piedmont. For two centuries, it was the center of religious activities in its neighborhood. Now, like an abandoned puppy, it sits and waits for a new owner.
This church didn’t change with the times, so it paid the price. It has no central heating or air conditioning and no audiovisual setup. There is an outside toilet so it likely doesn’t have a restroom.
We often hear people cry for the olden days when life was simple and beg for the return of that “old-time religion.” Well, here’s your chance to get back to basics. You can buy this church, find yourself a hellfire-and-brimstone preacher and sit in un-air-conditioned discomfort on a 90-degree Sunday morning.
You can demand that your pastor preach straight from the Bible, not cutting anyone any slack for any action or lifestyle that was considered sinful in Genesis, Exodus, Numbers or Deuteronomy. And anyone who does not conform to your beliefs finds his name scratched from the membership roll.
But if you take this hard religious line, you’ll probably be a congregation of one. Religious beliefs have to be watered down as the times change. As the Bible says, the tree that doesn’t bend eventually breaks.
Changing beliefs are the reason there are so many churches around these days. In fact, had it not been for changing beliefs, we would all still be Catholics.
That was the big split for Christianity, but there have been numerous others throughout the centuries. In the 1830s, for example, Baptists split over predestination. Some believed that a person could chose to be saved while others felt that at birth, every soul was either destined for heaven or hell.
If you could choose to be saved, you could indulge in all sorts of sinful acts and then take the high road at the end. If you were predestined to go to hell for your sinful ways, you were doomed. Few people wanted to believe the latter, so “Primitive Baptists” became all but extinct.
Through the years, most denominations have struggled with what is and what isn’t sinful. Two hundred years ago, you could have been thrown out of fundamentalist congregations for dancing or drinking on Saturday night.
Wanting to dance and drink but not wanting to be seen as sinful, members demanded that strict congregations loosen their rules. Some churches did, and prospered. Others refused to lower their principles and almost went out of business as some of their more liberal members went off and started their own church.
It is the same today. If you don’t like the lifestyle I live or the way I want services conducted, I’ll just start my own church and take some of your members with me. The old church refuses and the split occurs. Then, with offerings falling to dangerous levels, the old church relents and softens its stance on whatever “sin” was in question.
In the end, I suppose religion, like everything else, is all about money. We’ll lower our standards and water down our beliefs to bring in new members, and keep the old parishioners happy. A full house keeps the offerings flowing.
A cynical attitude, I suppose, but deep down that is what is happening.
Either change with the prevailing winds or see a “for sale” sign go up in front of your church building.
I’m beginning to see more and more of those.