When I was growing up, there were those who predicted that in the year 2000 we would all be flying our personal helicopters to work each day.
Well, it is nearly 2020 and the only person I know who is flying around in his personal helicopter is President Trump.
On the other hand, no one—absolutely no one—came close to predicting that today each of us would be walking around with an instrument smaller than an index card that not only would act as a cordless phone but also perform myriad other tasks.
When we landed on the moon 50 years ago, there were those who were sure we would have a colony there by now. Well, we haven’t even been back to Earth’s major satellite in 47 years.
We like to think we can predict the future, but we really can’t. Little unexpected things that happen along the way too often change the big picture. For instance, the development of the microchip transformed technology in ways no one 75 years ago would have dreamed possible.
Right now, the big prediction is all about climate change and its ramifications. Will Florida and thousands of islands be under water by the end of this century?
Some scientists are certain that will happen, but no one knows for sure. Any number of events—both natural and man-made—could occur in the next 80 years that might well reverse the warming of the Earth’s atmosphere.
If all doomsday predictions came true, the world would have ended at least a dozen times in the past 200 years. Religious “experts” have been prognosticating end-of-time dates since 1843, and Jesus hasn’t returned yet.
Atomic war was to have destroyed all life before 2000, but it didn’t. Then there was Y2K and the end of the Mayan calendar in 2012. Some feared those two events would be the end of it all. Nothing happened.
There were lesser predictions that have occurred during my lifetime that turned out to be inaccurate. Forty years ago, scientists predicted that dogwood trees would be all but extinct by now because some disease was going to wipe them out. Well, there are still plenty of dogwood trees flowering each spring and they seem to be very healthy.
In the late 1980s, there was a prediction that lightning bugs (fireflies) would be wiped out in 20 years. Fortunately, the summer nights are still alive with these insects around my house.
In the 1970s, scientists predicted that there was no way to stop the gypsy moths that were moving our way from the north and defoliating hardwood trees each year. Anyone seen a gypsy moth lately? They all but disappeared and no one is certain why.
On the other hand, the emerald ash borer has just about wiped out Virginia’s ash trees in the span of a single decade. No one saw that coming.
I generally don’t get too alarmed at all these doomsday prophesies because they usually turn out to be just a lot of talk. It is those things out there that we don’t know about that are more likely to take us down.
As for technological innovations, well, it is almost impossible to predict what the next great gadget to affect our lives will be. As I said, there is no way anyone 50 years ago could have foreseen a pocket telephone that would be everything from a computer to an encyclopedia and also entertain us with our favorite music.
Despite 1950s predictions, we are not taking vacations on other planets nor are we flying to work above the crowded freeways. We still live in traditional houses and still drive cars. And, in some cases, we still fly on the same commercial jets that were put into service in the 1960s. Some parts of our world really haven’t changed that much.
So don’t put too much faith in predictions. Too often they are based on emotion and not facts. And they fail to take into consideration the thousands of things that could come into play to alter their outcome.
As John Wayne once said, “Nothing is a sure thing.”