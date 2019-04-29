Every spring, there is one wild plant that seems to take over.
Last year, it was white clover and the year before that, red clover was the crop of the season. This year, it is wild onions.
I’ve seen some abundant wild onion crops, but this one is about as good (or bad) as it gets. Part of my yard is an old pasture and the onions are everywhere this spring. In fact, the first time I mowed the area, the smell of onions permeated the air for two days.
Back during the days when every family had a cow, the milk would taste like onions from the middle of March until the middle of April, when better pasture became available.
But that’s just the way it was. Those old cows, tired of hay and fodder, were starved for anything green and wild onions were the first greenery that appeared. You just became accustomed to pouring onion-scented milk on your oatmeal.
I set out my first 20 tomato plants on April 11 this year. That may not be unusual down in the Northern Neck, but here in the Piedmont, it is akin to folly since the threat of frost is not past until May 10 (sometimes later).
But so far, so good. One night, we got down to 36 degrees, but the air was dry and there was just enough of a breeze to keep the frost away.
As of now, there is no frost in sight, which is good news since my whole crop is in the field. That doesn’t mean I am out of the woods, however. In the late 1990s, we had a 28-degree morning on May 22 and I lost half my tomatoes.
Looking back over my records, I see that our last frost this year was April 2. If that holds, it will be unusual, but not unheard of. Back in the late 1970s (I think 1977), we had an April with high temperatures in the 90s for about two weeks straight. The last frost was in March that year, as best I can remember.
I lost a few tomatoes to the wind, which seems to get stronger and more prolific every spring, but so far the heavy rains have stayed away. While some areas have had torrential downpours in thunderstorms, my neighborhood has been spared. Of course, we’re still cleaning up from the tornado that came through late last summer.
As I have said before, farmers are praying that the flooding rains we saw last summer will stay away this year. So far they have. But the fact that we haven’t had gully-washers has some folks worried.
A neighbor who runs a big herd of cattle came over the other day and, of course, we started talking weather, the favorite subject of every farmer (cattle prices are second). I mentioned that although we have had nice rains this spring, we haven’t had the flooding of last year.
“Yeah, but we might need this rain in July and August,” he said. “After all that rain last year, I’m looking for a drought this summer.”
That’s the mindset of a farmer, always worried that there will be too much rain or not enough rain. A prefect season is when it rains enough to make the grass grow, but stays dry for 10 days while the farmer is making hay. Then it should start raining again to make the second cutting grow.
Oh, yeah, and cattle or corn prices are never high enough.
After we discussed the rain and possible drought, my farmer buddy told me of a trip he had taken recently. He had a large piece of machinery he wanted to sell at an auction four counties away, but did not have a truck big enough to carry it. So he decided to use his tractor to pull the equipment to the sale site.
He said it took him 2 1/2 hours to drag the equipment the 60 miles (the road gears of most tractors will accommodate speeds of 30-35 mph). He had to go over a mountain and through a mid-sized town, but the 77-year-old farmer made it.
I’m sure there was some real cussing going on in the vehicles behind him, especially when he had to gear down to get over the mountain.
By the way, his son came over with a truck and hauled him and the tractor home.
That’s a farmer for you. If there’s a will, there’s a way. The weak of heart do not remain in the farming business for long.
The first cutting of hay looks promising and orchard grass should be ready by Memorial Day (some farmers have already cut alfalfa for the first time). Much of the corn crop is already in the ground, with some farmers ready to plant soybeans.
Oh, yes, and cattle prices are up about 15 cents from their winter lows. Life in the agriculture business is good.
But that worries farmers because they know that the “good” doesn’t last long out there in the fields.
While we don’t want last year’s floods, we certainly don’t want a drought. And it would be fine with us if feeder cattle prices jumped another 15 or 20 cents a pound.
That way, we could make a profit, although we would never admit it.
Farmers are never satisfied.