We may see something this winter that, to my knowledge, has occurred only twice in my lifetime: A squirrel migration.
In my part of the world, there is a severe acorn shortage this year, and hickory nuts are few and far between. To make things worse for the squirrel population, the majority of walnut trees did not produce many nuts this summer.
These are the main sources of food for squirrels in the winter, and this is the time of year when they begin feverishly burying nuts to eat when the cold weather arrives.
Add to this lack of mast the fact that several plentiful food years have led to an overpopulation of squirrels, and you have a real problem.
Squirrels don’t take this scarcity of food standing still. When they realize there are likely to be hard times ahead, they pack up and move. And they keep traveling until they find enough food to sustain them.
I discovered this phenomenon when I was a teenager back in the mid-1960s. Behind my house, there was a mostly oak forest that stretched for almost a mile, and I hunted squirrels there every chance I got.
To the right of this oak forest and running parallel, there was growth of mature pines. Between the two stretches of woods, there was an 8-acre field that during the year in question had been planted in corn.
On this particular afternoon, I had eased my way through the piney woods in hopes I might find a squirrel nibbling on cones. It was cold and the ground was covered with about 6 inches of snow, so any squirrel would stand out against the background of white.
As I approached the field, which had been harvested with a one-row corn picker, I spotted a squirrel moving through the ragged stalks in my direction. I pointed my shotgun, pulled the trigger and had meat for supper.
But a second after my 12-gauge broke the silence of a quiet afternoon, I witnessed a sight I will never forget. There, coming toward me in the field, was a multitude of squirrels. There were dozens at least; maybe 100 or more migrating as a group and heading straight for me.
This shocked me even more because the sound of my gun going off should have sent them in the opposite direction toward the oak woods. But no, this migration had been headed in my direction and not even the sound of danger could deter these squirrels from their chosen path.
I reloaded my shotgun and nailed one more as these little rodents scurried past me. They didn’t climb trees or do anything else to avoid danger. They were on a mission and they just ran en masse. Within moments, they were gone.
That was also a year when there were few nuts of any kind. Short of food, the squirrels ganged up and moved.
A migration took place again in the early 1990s, when there were no acorns. That year, squirrels were getting killed by the dozens on Interstate 64 between Charlottesville and Richmond.
The lack of mast not only affects squirrels, but other forms of wildlife, too. Bear get protein from acorns, especially from white oak trees, as do turkey and deer. Already deer, which should be in wooded areas feeding on white oak acorns right now, are out in fields—and in yards—eating grass.
During that early ’90s winter, turkeys were on the move, too, and there was a report of a gobbler shot in Louisa County that had been tagged in Culpeper the previous summer. That bird had traveled some 30 miles to find a plentiful source of food.
My house is in an open field and there are two pin oak trees in my yard. In the 24 years I have lived here, I have seldom seen a squirrel near the house, but this fall there are three or four in my yard every day. Why? Because there are no acorns in the woods and my trees (for whatever reason) were loaded.
But these squirrels, feeding every day, have just about devoured every acorn, and when the food is gone, these rodents will move on.
So will the dozens of squirrels feverishly searching for food that I see crossing the roads each day. At some point when the food runs out and the cold weather sets in, they will likely gather in a group and migrate in search of food.
So if you look out one morning and see dozens of squirrels in your yard, you’ll know what is happening.
A squirrel migration is a sight to behold.
