IT’S RARE that I just cook something. I stalk recipes, usually days in advance. I read and reread text and instructions, an initial scan followed up by a thorough deconstruction of the techniques, ingredients and equipment required therein. Sometimes, an Amazon order is indicated. (I felt bad about this indulgence at first. I no longer do, because it brings me joy and small joys cannot be underestimated “in these uncertain times”).
I interrogate recipes as well, looking for reason and purpose in their margins. It’s only proper to test bona fides before committing a significant amount of time and resources in the kitchen.
Why would vodka be incorporated in both a marinade and dry coating for General Tso’s chicken? Because it inhibits gluten formation, leaving your breading crisp as a fall morning. (And by fall, I mean, early November because this is Virginia after all).
How do you make a well-seasoned frittata without adding any salt? Beat the egg whites with an embarrassment of Pecorino–Romano (or Parmesan, if you want to be lame) before flash scrambling and setting for seven minutes in the oven.
How do you prepare a decadently creamy potato salad dressing without mayonnaise or bacon fat? Fold in goat’s cheese at the last possible moment, siphoning off the heat of just-steamed potatoes to create a molten emulsion with a simple vinaigrette.
Looked at another way, it’s simply doing research. When I was a true beat reporter (our configuration is all general-assignment minded at The Free Lance—Star) covering WVU football, I committed to memory every byte of minutiae regarding Big 12 football. Coaching histories, schemes, depth charts: I’m reasonably certain I could recite every player on the Mountaineers’ two-deep and tick off any of his notables. Whether that is commendable or sad depends on perspective, but the point is I’m no stranger to detail work.
By the time I build up the confidence required to execute a dish, it’s transcended dinner into the realm of fantasy. Which brings me to my latest obsession: pizza making.
I was furloughed last week, which is like a vacation but with only half your paycheck, and needed some reading to fill my time. First, I finished Toni Morrison’s unfortunately relevant masterpiece “Beloved.” Seeking some lighter material, I purchased Ken Forkish’s “The Elements of Pizza.”
Forkish is a James Beard-award winning author who rose to prominence with his bread bible “Flour, Water, Salt Yeast.” He’s got chops as a writer, paired with an inviting style that inspires delusions of becoming a pizzaiolo. That’s me, at least. The garden my Katie and I planted a few columns ago has grown to include both beefsteak and roma tomatoes, basil and oregano. After weeks of no luck, we got on the books with Seasonal Roots, a farm box that opens another avenue for procuring fresh mozzarella.
I’ve yet to make my first pie (thinking of going Neapolitan on the dough, maybe a Margherita pizza), but I already know it won’t be my last. My last name has not yielded many systematic advantages to this point in my life, but LoMonaco sure does sound like a guy who makes pizza.
