When Pam Weldon took her first look at the massive amount of items from Fredericksburg’s past in Bill Sielski’s home, she was so overwhelmed, she had to sit down before she fell down.
“I’ve never had so many one-of-a-kinds in a sale,” said Weldon, who’s looked through lots of lifetime collections during almost 30 years of estate work. “I was almost like, ‘Whoa.’ I was so excited to see so many cool things.”
Several times as she showed off displays in what she dubbed as the “Fredericksburg room,” Weldon said: “I’ve never seen anything like this.”
The owner of Liberty Park Estate Sales pointed to a Fredericksburg Farmers Creamery crate—not the kind left on the porch floor, but a type actually nailed to an outside wall. It contained three milk bottles and a slot for a pencil and order form so the customer could let the milkman know what she wanted the next day.
Then, there’s the gorilla statue used to advertise Kenmore Shoe Co., probably from the late 1800s; a small travel trunk with the name H.R. Gravatt on the side; and a microphone made of Bakelite—the first type of plastic—and used by Fredericksburg station WFVA, 1230 on the AM dial.
Weldon also noted the “ephemera,” paper collectibles that are so numerous, she spent weeks organizing them by subject into thick notebook binders. There are mementos from the University of Mary Washington (and all the names it’s had since 1908); timetables, tickets and receipts from the Richmond, Fredericksburg and Potomac Railroad; and programs from Fredericksburg Masonic Lodge No. 4.
Many estate sales might feature a yearbook or two, and a few receipts or advertisements from Fredericksburg days gone by. Sielski had boxes and drawers, cabinets and closets filled with them.
“I’ve never seen this kind of volume before,” Weldon said.
Members of the public interested in adding to their own collection of local memorabilia—or simply seeing the museum-quality items—will get their chance to eyeball the Sielski collection 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Sunday, May 17–19, at the home off Tidewater Trail, at 10922 Stacy Run. More information about items offered is available at estatesales.net by searching for ZIP code 22408.
Sielski has reached a major birthday—he’d rather not say which one—and has decided it’s time to downsize. He’s getting married and moving into his fiancée’s home, and his priorities have changed in recent years to the point that items that once meant so much to him have become neglected.
“This was the best way to make sure others had the opportunity to take them and give them the attention and the appreciation they deserved,” said Sielski, a former circulation manager at The Free Lance–Star whose collection includes plenty of old newspapers. “It was a shame to keep them in my house in drawers.”
Plus, he doesn’t want his brother, the executor of his estate, to face “one heck of a mess” after Sielski dies. So, Sielski decided to make the emotional decision of cutting back on his collection while he was still above the ground.
He’d been gathering items since he was a teenager, starting first with coins and war memorabilia. He got his passion honestly; his parents were history majors who appreciated the connections to the past, and his grandparents, who lived off Sunken Road, never threw anything away.
Sielski hasn’t tossed all of his pieces from the past; he’s kept probably a third of his collection, including some of his favorite items, World War II bonds, posters and ration books. He loves the way the items illustrate how “a country had to come together” to fight a worldwide threat.
And, he’s held on to family heirlooms and kept at least one item from each friend and acquaintance who bequeathed him some keepsake.
Still, there’s plenty left for the estate sale—three full floors plus a garage with what Sielski describes as Americana, “a vast spectrum of life from post-Civil War through the 1980s.” There’s lot of dishes and tea sets, including Depression glass and transferware china that features a transfer technique first developed in Staffordshire, England. There’s also plenty of vintage clothing, collectibles and such an assortment of small, valuable items that Weldon had to buy more cases to display them all.
She’s also got more staff on hand for this estate sale than for any she’s done. Nine people will be working, and many of those who have looked over the collection are amazed by it, Weldon said.
So was Sielski, once he saw everything spread out on tables and beds.
“It was so overwhelming,” he said. “I literally walked around one afternoon after they were all set up and almost felt like a stranger in my own home. I thought, ‘Where did all this stuff come from?’ ”
Sielski won’t be at the sale; he took Weldon’s advice to stay away by celebrating his birthday—and the downsizing of his collection—in Aruba.