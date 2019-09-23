Kelly’s Bottom is a neighborhood on a stretch of road about a half-mile from the Falmouth Bridge.
Off Truslow Road, the narrow street and row of houses was a familiar and comforting sight for the group of more than 50 people who gathered for a neighborhood reunion on Sept. 14.
Ken Fagan, who grew up in Kelly’s Bottom in the 1950s and 1960s and works as a real estate agent in the Fredericksburg area, said the idea for the reunion came about after the recent death of his brother. Neighbors and friends who grew up with Fagan and his brother at Kelly’s Bottom attended the wake. Fagan said after reminiscing with several friends, they decided to organize a reunion.
While many of the friends still live near Kelly’s Bottom, some former residents live as far away as Oregon.
After months of sending invitations and organizing, the group finally gathered at a shelter at St. Clair Brooks Park in Stafford County. They had a hearty picnic lunch of fried chicken, burgers, hot dogs, deviled eggs and other fare.
In between conversations and sharing photos, many of the participants gathered in a circle to share stories and memories of their childhood neighborhood.
Kelly’s Bottom held a bevy of children, with some residents estimating that more than 100 youngsters lived in the neighborhood in the 1950s and 1960s. With a nearby horse farm, a convenience store, a creek and a tall hill perfect for sledding and riding bikes, there was no shortage of places to play, and, for some, to get in trouble.
Fagan recounted the terror he experienced at 12 when, after hitting a tennis ball with a baseball bat, he watched in horror as the ball hit a neighbor, Mrs. Kilman, upside her head. Others remembered shooting BB guns at one of the houses.
Attendees remembered buying candies from the nearby Ideal Market, or playing in the Blue Hole Pool, a dammed area of the creek.
As a teenager, Fagan worked at the nearby Hardee’s. His coworker, Ross Garland, eventually became the vice president of Boddie–Noell Enterprises, which operates Hardee’s locations. He retired in 2005.
Within Kelly’s Bottom was Falmouth United Methodist Church. The congregation is small, but fiercely loyal, members said. The church was founded by Anne Hamrick, who is the namesake of the Anne Hamrick Community House in Fredericksburg. Some of the residents of Kelly’s Bottom are also members of the Patawomeck, a Native American tribe.
Tommy Payne, who lived in Kelly’s Bottom when he was a child, compared the neighborhood to Mayberry from “The Andy Griffith Show.”
It was an idyllic environment where families could sleep in their homes with their front doors unlocked. Everyone in the neighborhood knew one another, and they knew their children, the former residents said.
“We never had a problem,” Payne said.
Gary Cooper moved to Kelly’s Bottom in 1959. At 6 feet, 7 inches, he was often featured in the newspaper for his achievements as a basketball player.
He still lives in the neighborhood where he grew up. His house is next to Shorty’s Garage, located in Kelly’s Bottom.
Speculation was that the area got its name because a large family with the last name Kelly lived there. Whenever they would be transported back to their homes by taxi, drivers would know to take the Kellys to the bottom of a large hill off Truslow Road.
Cooper described Kelly’s Bottom like a bowl that amplifies any sound that comes from uphill. He remembers hearing the whirring of sawmills from the Simpson Lumber Mill, and can now hear music from concerts at Celebrate Virginia.
“It was just a great place to grow up,” Cooper said to those attending the reunion. “I feel bad for the children today, because they don’t have what we had.”
Brenda Sullivan Mills brought a collection of photos of her and many of her siblings growing up in Kelly’s Bottom.
She said her mother, at 16, came from Louisiana to visit her brother, who was stationed in the Fredericksburg area with the Navy. While there, her mother met her father, they got married and lived in Kelly’s Bottom.
Mills said her parents were married for 46 years before her father’s death.
Following the luncheon and storytelling, several attendees parked at Shorty’s Garage and walked through the neighborhood.
The neighborhood has narrow streets and the houses remain largely unchanged from years past. As residents walked, they pointed at familiar landmarks and recounted stories.
Though some aspects of the neighborhood have remained the same, an enormous part of the neighborhood has changed.
At the top of a steep hill, where many residents recounted sledding and falling off bikes, was Joe Davenport’s horse farm. Several residents remember learning how to ride horseback on the farm. The acres of land that once housed the farm has become a subdivision.
“Some people have lived in the area, but haven’t seen each other [in years],” Heather Lee Haberlie said. Gesturing to residents walking and sharing childhood memories, she said, “Here they all are.”
Haberlie often visited her grandmother, Sue Willis, who lived in the neighborhood. Her nephew now lives in her grandmother’s house, and just had a son. Haberlie estimates that five generations of her family have lived at Kelly’s Bottom.
“I think their parents would be proud,” Haberlie said. Commenting on how close-knit those in the community were, Haberlie said, “Everybody just looked out for everybody.”
Fagan and his siblings, Betty and Judi, were even able to see the inside of the home they grew up in. Fagan said because of the the angle, the small house with the brick front looks like, from a distance, that it’s in the middle of the road. The current owners of the home allowed them to come inside on the day of the reunion.
“This is amazing,” Fagan said in awe, pausing from looking inside the living room. “It really is.”
Wood planks that framed the entrance to the living room, where their mother hung Christmas cards, were still there.
Betty brought a photo of her taken in 1958, just before her senior prom. She is standing in her home by a window on the second floor. Walking up the stairs of her childhood home, she was able to see that same room and same window she stood by more than 50 years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.