Gene O’Donnell spent 32 years sketching the faces of criminals after he carefully extracted details of their features from the memories of their victims.
There were times his composite drawings of bank robbers and rapists were recognized instantly by the public, and the bad guys were arrested. The FBI forensic artist enjoyed a rate of success that sometimes made him feel invincible.
“If anyone invited me into a case, it meant that they must need ‘Super Sketcher’ to save the day,” the Spotsylvania County man wrote in his memoir, “The Faces of Crime.”
But in the next sentence, O’Donnell described two unsolved cases from the mid-1990s that continue to follow him around “like toilet paper on a shoe.”
Two girls with the same first name of Morgan and similar ages (one was 6, the other was 7) were snatched from rural parts of the country within a year of each other. One child’s body was discovered a few months later, but the other girl never was found. No one has been charged with their abductions.
They “were just two of several [cases] that knocked the big red ‘S’ off of my chest and made me walk the sidewalk with everybody else, head down, sure that I must have missed something,” O’Donnell wrote in his book.
A few years after the cases, O’Donnell was in an antiques store, looking at silver coins. When he realized they were Morgan dollars, “I just wanted to cry,” he said.
O’Donnell bought one, minted in 1889, for $20.
As more cases came along—O’Donnell visited every state in the continental United States during his career—he met more children who had suffered horrific experiences.
When they got tired during the interviews—it took several hours for him to draw out the needed information—he casually plopped a Morgan dollar on his sketch board.
“It was my bribe tool,” he said, adding he’d tell the youngsters they could have the coin if they hung in there until he finished. “That would keep them going for another hour and a half.”
O’Donnell bought, and gave away, dozens of Morgan dollars over the years. He still keeps one in his pocket, even though he’s been retired from the FBI for 10 years.
It serves “as a memento of a puzzle never solved, a loss never explained and an incentive to always try my best,” he wrote in his book.
‘A GOOD LISTENER’
O’Donnell, 66, grew up in Reynoldsville, Pa., in a productive coal region about 90 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. While he was always proud of the work his father did in the mines, his dad warned him to stay away from the job because of its health hazards.
His father died of cancer and black lung disease, caused by long-term exposure to coal dust.
O’Donnell had always been good at art, and after being unsure about career plans in high school, he earned an associate degree from the Art Institute of Pittsburgh. He applied for a job at the Federal Bureau of Investigation because of the opportunities the federal government provided—not because he dreamed, at that point, of producing drawings that might put evildoers behind bars.
He worked in the identification division until he heard about the Special Projects Unit and how composite drawings are sometimes the only lead agents have in tracking down criminals.
O’Donnell got into the unit and quickly learned that forensic artists have to bring several skills to the table.
“It’s more important to be a good listener than a good artist,” he said, adding there were artists who could bury him in a drawing contest, but weren’t able to get the vital information needed in an interview with witnesses.
When O’Donnell talked with those who had experienced or witnessed crimes, or when he went overseas to gather information on terrorists and would-be assassins of Americans, he didn’t try to engage them in conversation after he brought out his sketch pad.
He’d find a quiet room with ambient lighting and let them relive what they’d seen. An FBI catalog of features, such as eyes and noses, head shapes and hairstyles, helped them establish the basics, and O’Donnell allowed witnesses to recount the faces of crime without leading them.
“Gene was a pro at that,” said fellow FBI forensic artist Jim Brennan, who lives in North Stafford and worked with O’Donnell about 30 years.
As O’Donnell’s sketches were circulated, he became “one of the go-to guys in the nation,” Brennan said. “He was very well-known in the circle of forensic artists.”
PLANES AND TV STARS
O’Donnel never kept track of how many suspects were arrested as a result of his sketches. He didn’t have time. No sooner did he finish one case when he was called to another.
He spent 22 years of his 32-year career at the FBI Academy, teaching the skills to other artists from law enforcement agencies around the world.
Once, he completed an assignment in Texas, hopped on a plane to California, then went to the Midwest immediately afterward. He woke up in a hotel on Davis Street with no idea of where he was. He was in Chicago.
In cases of missing and lost children, he developed photos that showed how children might have aged over time. O’Donnell used that technique in the case of the Fontes brothers, nine years after their mother had taken the children in a custody battle.
O’Donnell received photos of the father, taken at the same age as his sons, and used those images, along with a computer program, to put together a contemporary image of the boys. The photos aired on the “Unsolved Mysteries” TV series, and so many viewers called, recognizing the brothers, that the California father was reunited with his sons within days.
It wasn’t his only brush with celebrity. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who played Mulder and Scully on “The X-Files” visited O’Donnell when his office was still in the dank basement of FBI Headquarters in Washington. (It later moved to Quantico.)
Richard Dean Anderson of “MacGyver” also raved about how cool O’Donnell’s work was.
“Not as cool as the MacGyver episode when you were locked in a barn and turned a lawnmower into a helicopter and flew it out of the rooftop hay-bale window,” O’Donnell wrote in his book.
“Hey, that thing really flew!” MacGyver told him.
‘CONTRIBUTE SOMETHING’
Over the years, a friend or neighbor would ask where he’d been when O’Donnell returned from his many travels.
As he described his work on the case of a Chicago serial rapist, his composite of the Russian man who handled American spy Aldrich Ames or a request from the Smithsonian Institution to help confirm that skeletal remains were one of the conspirators in the Abraham Lincoln assassination, people would constantly tell him he should write a book.
He listened a few years ago and penned “The Faces Of Crime,” which is available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble. The 231-page paperback includes some of his sketches as well as his gratitude for having a job that was fascinating, important and his ticket to see the world—though, admittedly, not under the best circumstances.
As awful as he felt for those who suffered at the hands of criminals, O’Donnell realized his skills would help more than his sympathy. That’s why he pledged to create the most accurate drawing he could, whether an elderly victim had her purse snatched or an 8-year-old had been raped.
“You don’t just stand there and cry about it,” he said. “You contribute something.”
