I can still picture the sea of freshly sanitized Ball canning jars lining the floor of my grandmother’s spare bedroom. And my mother, turning bumper crops of tomatoes and beans and berries into cans of salsa and side dishes and fruit preserves that stocked our shelves and fed the neighbors.
Yet I could fit what I knew about canning into a pint-sized jar.
I’d decided long ago that arduous work—slicing and dicing until my hands were raw, standing over giant pots of boiling water in steam as thick as fog—was not for me. Not when I could get anything I needed at the grocery store like everybody else I knew.
And I did. Until one day I was mother’s age with two kids of my own.
Maybe it was nostalgia. Maybe it was the pile of empty plastic food containers that got me thinking about the glass jars my mother and grandmother reused year after year.
When the apple trees began to droop under the weight of ripening fruit across Virginia orchards this autumn, I called my sister in Winchester and asked if she wanted to go apple picking. And if, while we were at it, she could teach me how to can my own applesauce.
Two weeks later, we stood in her kitchen rinsing dirt from a sink of bobbing apples our kids had helped collect on a gold-streaked mountainside that afternoon.
THE ART OF THE ‘APPEEL’
Canning is a dying or resurging art, depending on who tells it. It has been nearly killed by convenience foods or infused by do-it-yourselfers and health-conscious consumers.
The National Center for Home Food Preservation, a multi-institutional effort formed two decades ago with funding from the USDA, calls home food preservation “an important and popular cultural activity”—and offers dozens of resources for safe food preservation. It also acknowledges that “developmental work on new or continued recommendations has been sporadic since the 1950s.”
The reason: Limited resources and a lack of interest.
A 2018 Washington Post story detailed the decline of publicly funded canneries in Virginia and across the South. They numbered 3,800 at their peak and were especially popular during the World Wars, providing communities a place to come together and preserve food. A cannery operated in Caroline County at least through the early 2000s, but it, too has shuttered. Today, according to the newspaper’s tally, they are fewer than 50 from Florida to Virginia.
Not to say no one is doing it. A members-only Facebook page called Canning, Freezing, Dehydrating, Food Preserving and Homesteading formed in 2012 and has 167,000 members. This time of year, photos of deer hunts are especially popular. People also ask questions ranging from how to keep butter and freeze blueberries to the best way to store 800 pounds of potatoes.
You can still find brand new canning supplies at most big-box stores and some grocery stores and any number of online outlets. I thought of my mother’s Mason jars and turned to Facebook Marketplace. Maybe someone was selling theirs.
They were. I sent a message to a local woman offering a lot of 75 for $30—a price that included a cherry picker and dozens of reusable rings.
I sent her a message telling her I was interested.
“Are you canning something?!” she wrote back. “I love doing it but just can’t do it at this time.”
The next morning, I pulled up to her garage, where she helped me load a waist-high box into my trunk and asked me to let her know how it all turned out.
BY THE SPOONFUL
While the kids played in the living room, my sister and I split up the first tasks. I washed and cored. She peeled and sliced because, she told me, at the rate I was going, we’d never finish.
We ran the Mason jars and rings through the dishwasher and she went to her basement in search of a pack of unopened lids.
By late afternoon, steam rose over the stove. The smell of cooking apples filled the kitchen. We transferred one small batch at a time into a food processor, turning softened apples into sauce, and ladled it, spoonful by spoonful, into quart jars.
We took a break for dinner; by bedtime, we lifted the final jar of applesauce from an oversized pot of boiling water, setting it on a dishcloth on the counter with the others. I listened for that reassuring pop of the lid—the sound of a sealing jar.
When I left the next morning, I took my sister’s food processor—I still had 15 pounds of fresh-picked apples to do something with.
I’d can the rest when I had some free time, I told her, and I knew she was skeptical.
So was I.
For a month, my kids picked at the remaining apples. The food processor collected dust. I briefly considered canning apple pie filling but abandoned the idea when it seemed too complicated. Maybe, I thought, I would try my hand at apple butter—a purée of apples and sugar and spices perfect for serving on toast.
Another week went by.
One Sunday morning, I washed the dirt from three dozen apples. I cored and sliced, removing the soft spots. My husband stepped in to help.
By nightfall, my feet were tired and my face was red with steam. Nineteen pint-sized jars of thick apple butter lined the counter.
I called my mother.
It would be a few months yet. But when the tomatoes came in, I asked her, could she teach me how to can salsa?
