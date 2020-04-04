bald eagles

A bald eagle stretche its wings while perched above River Road at St. Clair Brooks Memorial Park in Falmouth on Monday, March 30, 2020. Bald eagles, osprey and great blue herons have become fairly common sights as shad move down river.

 PETER CIHELKA / THE FREE LANCE–STAR

