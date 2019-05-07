Rappahannock Community College’s Educational Foundation, the Rappahannock Institute for Lifelong Learning, will bring chef Emily Griffin to teach a series of gluten-free cooking classes in the culinary lab on the Glenns campus.
The first class will be May 13 and will feature breakfast. Buttermilk biscuits are just one of the foods participants make. On May 20, find out how to make gluten-free piecrust. On June 3, explore grain-free menu planning. The June 10 class will showcase gluten-free entertaining options. All classes will be held from 1–4 p.m. on the Glenns campus at 12745 College Drive in Saluda.
Participants are invited to register for any or all of the four classes in the series. Advance registration, with a tuition payment of $45 per class (includes ingredients), is required to take this course. If registering for all four classes, the cost per class is discounted making the total $155. To register online, go to rappahannock.edu/foundation/lifelong-learning.
For more information or to register, call Michele Inderrieden at 804/333-6824 or e-mail minderrieden@rappahannock.edu.
—From staff reports