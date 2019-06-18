You could go your whole life without tucking into a serving of cheese blintzes, which is typically two or three of them because nobody could eat just one. But that would be a shame. Done right, they are a delicacy that brightens a brunch table and upgrades a pancake supper.
You tend to find the kind of blintzes I’m referring to on delicatessen menus, where they are often overstuffed, and you can buy them frozen by the half dozen, which begat a blintz soufflé recipe so viral even Ina Garten took a swing at it.
They are also the favored dish of Shavuot, a two-day Jewish holiday beginning Saturday night that embraces dairy and commemorates the receiving of the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai. Maven Joan Nathan has suggested a pair of cheese-filled packets placed side by side resembles those stone tablets, a notion that makes me smile.
The opportunity for top-notch blintzing is to inhale them freshly made by knowing hands, and just ferried to your plate from being pan-fried in butter so that tops and bottoms are browned just enough to create a gently crisp distinction between the tender pancake exterior and the lightly sweetened filling within.
The pancake part is critical, because it must be thinner than your typical crepe, to allow for an envelope-type fold. With this recipe from chef Ed Scarpone, your hands can become the knowing kind.
The batter must be smooth. Unlike many blintz recipes that call for the batter to rest, we push it through a fine-mesh strainer to get the thin, lump-free consistency required.
The pan should be 8-inch and nonstick, heated just so (see the steps, below). Measure the amount of the first pancake’s worth in a designated cup, then muscle memory and a mental note will allow you to eyeball subsequent portions.
Once the batter hits the pan, you should have enough time to lift and swirl to achieve evenly distributed bottom coverage. The thing will set before 30 seconds pass, and as soon as the center is dry and the edges look even drier, and thin enough to see light through, it is done.
Filling, folding, frying come next; this assembly-line aspect puts blintzes in the modern era’s “project cooking” category, I reckon, but creating 18 of them is not a heavy kitchen lift.
Scarpone had never built a blintz before he signed on to compete in Tzedek DC’s annual celebrity chef challenge last year. “So you could imagine my relief when I found out it was a crepe!” he says. His were more traditional than the other chefs’, and were judged the best.
Serve them warm, with jam or fruit and sour cream, and you will see why they won. (The assembled—uncooked—blintzes can be frozen for up to one month; defrost overnight in the refrigerator.)