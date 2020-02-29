Jase Hallman.jpg

Jase Hallman, 7 months old, needs a bone marrow transplant.

Fredericksburg United Methodist Church will hold a bone marrow drive to benefit an infant who needs a transplant.

The drive is for Jase Hallman, the 7-month-old great nephew of church members Tony and Donna Marino. At 4 months, Jase was diagnosed with Wiskott–Aldrich Syndrome, a rare genetic blood disease that makes it difficult for a child’s bone marrow to produce platelets. The disorder is characterized by eczema and makes a child prone to bleeding.

There are several treatments, but the Marinos say none have worked for Jase, who lives in Charlotte, N.C., with his parents and three siblings. His only option is a bone marrow transplant, but there are no matches within his family or on the National Bone Marrow Registry.

That’s why the church, at 308 Hanover St. in Fredericksburg, is partnering with the Be The Match Foundation for the drive, which will be held Saturday, March 7, from noon to 5 p.m., and Sunday, March 8, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Participants between the ages of 18 and 44 will have their cheeks swabbed during the drive and be added to the registry.

The Marino family “already experienced this miracle once” of having a family member saved by the donation of a stranger’s blood marrow, Tony Marino said. His sister, Toni, was diagnosed with leukemia six years ago and received a transplant from a donor in Oregon.

“Today, she is still in remission,” he said.

