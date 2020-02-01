Highs were in the low 50s Saturday afternoon, but there were still snowballs in Hurkamp Park.
The snowballs were the perfect size, they held their shape and best of all, “Even if you throw them the absolute hardest you can, they don’t hurt,” said Kimberly Herbert, supervisor of special events for Fredericksburg City’s Parks, Recreation and Events department.
Fredericksburg hosted its fourth annual snowball fight on Saturday afternoon. The event was rescheduled from last weekend, due to rain.
The snowballs are made of soft cotton/poly material and are washable, which Herbert said was helpful last year, when the event was held in muddy conditions.
“It’s a very unique event,” she said. “I don’t know anyone else who does it.”
Snowball fighters were let into the gated-off fight arena in groups of about 20 or 25 at a time, for eight-minute waves. After paying the $3 entry fee—or $5 for two people—participants could play for as many rounds as they wanted.
Herbert said between 200 and 300 people came out to the event last year.
“It’s a very popular event,” she said.
Adults and children of all ages could play, but organizers reserved some slots just for older teenagers and adults, “because when the big kids are in, it’s an all-out snowball fight,” Herbert said.
Pam Greenfield of Fredericksburg came to the snowball fight last year with her grandsons and said she’s been looking forward to coming again this year.
“I’m going to pummel him,” she joked, eyeing her 7-year-old grandson, Travis Sullivan.
Travis wasn’t worried.
“I’m going to duck,” he said.
They weren’t the only grandparent–grandchild pair at the event. Aidan Clemente, 4, of Stafford, gathered armfuls of snowballs to toss at his “mama”—his grandmother Isabella, 62, who has custody of him.
“This is such a great idea,” said Isabella, only slightly out of breath after her second round in the snowball arena.
Avery Driver, 2, also of Stafford, enjoyed collecting snowballs and putting them back in the bins, while Irie Hoover, 5, of Fredericksburg enjoyed dumping them all out.
For those who didn’t want to fight, there was a bounce house and funnel cakes, as well as a DJ.
Herbert said about 250 snowballs were on hand for the fight. She said Parks and Recreation would wash those that get particularly dirty and would put them all back in storage for next year—or until someone needs to vent some frustration at the office, she joked.
