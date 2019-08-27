Fresh tomatoes are the stars of this bread-filled, comforting and speedy stew

Ripe tomatoes beg to be consumed immediately, but life may dictate otherwise. That’s when I turn to an Italian dish that creates something satisfying from just a few added ingredients. I could go the panzanella route, but this slurpy stew is less acidic than that salad and offers the added comfort of a warming bowl.
Lately, the heirloom specimens I’ve rescued from the garden or plucked from a bin of “uglies” are what I have been carving up for this recipe. My stash of bread tends to be not stale, as in a traditional Tuscan preparation, so I either toast the torn chunks in the oven to dry them out a bit (which adds texture and flavor) or I toss them, just-defrosted, straight into the pot of garlic-infused broth.
After you have tasted the stew for seasoning—keeping in mind that Parm will be passed at the table—wait to stir in your fresh basil until the last minute. That way, its perfume will waft up from each serving.