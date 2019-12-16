Coca–Cola Bottling Co. is decked out for the holidays in these mid-century photos culled from The Free Lance–Star’s advertising department’s archives. Coca–Cola began operating in Fredericksburg in 1918, according to staff reports. In 1972, it suspended bottling operations at the city plant, but continued as a distribution center. In 2000, the company moved from its building at 2011 Princess Anne St. to a facility in Falmouth.

