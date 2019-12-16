Coca–Cola Bottling Co. is decked out for the holidays in these mid-century photos culled from The Free Lance–Star’s advertising department’s archives. Coca–Cola began operating in Fredericksburg in 1918, according to staff reports. In 1972, it suspended bottling operations at the city plant, but continued as a distribution center. In 2000, the company moved from its building at 2011 Princess Anne St. to a facility in Falmouth.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Woman who stole father's money gets prison term in Spotsylvania
-
Spotsylvania man killed in Saturday crash
-
It's that time of year: here's 2019's list of "Grand Holiday Displays" in time for light-cruising
-
Spotsylvania County becomes state's latest Second Amendment sanctuary
-
Search is on for Stafford mother and her four kids
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.