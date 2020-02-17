George Washington’s 225th birthday on Feb. 22, 1957, was a big deal in the Fredericksburg region.

There were also plenty of deals to be had, with most downtown stores touting “Birthday Bargains.” There was a 20-page bonus section in The Free Lance–Star full of ads for Washington’s Birthday “Sellebration,” the “biggest bargain bonanza of the year.”

The Rappahannock Scouting Festival was also underway. The event featured a parade, a silver dollar throwing challenge and an evening show at the Fredericksburg Fairgrounds. Hundreds of Boy Scouts from across the region took part.

