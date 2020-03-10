Get the bold flavors of a Jamaican beef patty with these collard leaf wraps

These burrito-style collard green wraps brim with brown rice plus a saucy simmer of ground beef. The meat is seasoned with the bold, fragrant flavors of a Jamaican beef patty, an amber-hued combination of savory paprika and curry powder—ideally, a Jamaican-style blend—along with the warm island vibe of ground allspice, a floral note of thyme and a kick of fiery cayenne pepper.
Using lean beef keeps the meal healthfully balanced, but you could substitute ground chicken or turkey, if you prefer. You could also swap cooked quinoa for the brown rice. Wrapped in blanched collard green leaves, these wraps make for an exceptionally nourishing handheld meal.
You might be tempted to skip the step of blanching the collards, but you shouldn’t do so. Blanching is fast and easy, can be done days in advance, and it will make all the difference in the ease of wrapping and eating, turning the leaves from tough and waxy to tender-firm and more saturated green.
I like to serve these wraps taco-style, with all the fixings out on the table so everyone can build their own. Although I relish these as wraps, it’s also worth mentioning that the elements can morph into a glorious grain bowl, with the rice on the bottom, followed by a scoop of the meat mixture and the blanched collards sliced into ribbons on top.
Either way, you’re in for a flavorful, satisfying meal.
