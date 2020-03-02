The American Revolution may seem a distant set of events, dimmed by the mists of time.
But its 250th anniversary is nearly at hand.
The Culpeper Minute Men chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Sons of the American Revolution will kick off commemorations of the nation’s founding conflict, with a ceremony Thursday at Culpeper Courthouse.
At 8:30 p.m. on the courthouse steps on West Davis Street, the two heritage societies will remember the Boston Massacre, which launched the bloodshed between Royal forces and Americans chafing under British taxation and rule.
At 9 p.m., church bells will ring to honor the five patriots killed by British troops and symbolize the church bells that rang in Boston and beyond that night 250 years ago. Church bells from Culpeper Baptist Church, St. Stephens Episcopal Church and Culpeper United Methodist Church will ring.
Many historians describe the shooting as the spark that ignited the Revolutionary War. Its first name, popularized by Paul Revere, was The Bloody Massacre in King Street. Only much later did it come to be called the Boston Massacre, said Charles Jameson, vice president of the SAR’s Culpeper Minute Men chapter.
The Boston street fighting dramatically demonstrated the growing tensions between Great Britain and its American colonies.
The first Colonial foothold established by England, Virginia was by far the most populous of the mother country’s 13 colonies at the outset of the troubles. The home of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, George Mason, Richard Henry Lee, Patrick Henry, James Monroe, James Madison and other founders, Virginia played important roles in the American Revolution.
“Burdened with debt accumulated during the French and Indian War, the British government attempted to exercise greater control over its American colonies while simultaneously increasing revenues,” is how Jameson described the situation in 1770.
To help pay off Britain’s debt, Parliament passed the Sugar Act in 1764 and the Stamp Act in 1765, taxing American imports from England. Other acts and proclamations in the same period limited Americans’ westward expansion, imposing more British bureaucracy on the colonists, Jameson said.
The turmoil in Boston grew from residents’ anger against British sentries sent to enforce the Townshend Acts, which taxed 72 different British-made consumer goods. That enabled Britain to maintain its monopoly over those goods, as it tried to get people used to paying taxes until royal income rose and relieved Britain of its Colonial expenses.
More than 2,000 British soldiers occupied the town of 16,000 colonists. Americans rebelled against the repressive taxes, rallying around the cry “no taxation without representation.”
But on Thursday, what began as a street brawl between American colonists and a lone British soldier grew into a bloody slaughter.
Taunted by gangs, British soldiers guarding the Boston Commons fired into a rioting crowd. The small group of soldiers shot residents despite explicit orders to the contrary, Jameson said.
“Surrounded by jeering Bostonians slinging hard-packed snow balls, the troops lost control when one of them was hit,” he said.
Crispus Attucks, an African American sailor, was the first to fall.
The only victim whose name became widely known, he was memorialized as the first hero of the American Revolution.
The five victims were Attucks, Samuel Gray, James Caldwell, Samuel Maverick and Patrick Carr. They rest today in Boston’s Granary Burying Ground.
The massacre led Massachusetts’ royal governor to evacuate the army from Boston. The conflict energized anti-British sentiment and paved the way for the American Revolution, with armed rebellion throughout the Colonies.
Chapters of the SAR in Warrenton, Winchester and the Northern Neck plan to hold events similar to Culpeper’s commemoration of the Boston Massacre, Jameson said.
Later this year, the SAR’s James Monroe Chapter and the Northern Neck Historical Society will erect a monument in Warsaw to recognize 74 black patriots from that area, Jameson said.
Have questions? Contact Charles Jameson at 540/222-9603 or ccj1947@gmail.com.
