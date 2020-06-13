The Alzheimer’s Association’s Fredericksburg office will host an online information session about COVID-19 and caregiving on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon. The talk about COVID-19 and persons with dementia will include tips for caregivers, safety at home and precautionary measures, as well as additional resources. This education program is free, but registration is required. Visit alz.org or call 800/272-3900.

On Thursday, the group will host a webinar on Understanding and responding to dementia-related behaviors from 10–11 a.m. This program is also free, but registration is required. To do so, visit https://cutt.ly/NyXd1A0.

Tags

Load comments