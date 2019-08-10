Child Care Aware of Virginia has received its shipment of 1,000 hang tags, designed to remind parents, grandparents and other caregivers that young children are still in the car.
The BabyIn BabyOut hang tags can be picked up at Child Care Aware’s office, 4701 Market St., Suite D, in Massaponax.
A July 14 story in The Free Lance–Star mentioned that Fredericksburg-area residents can get the tags at the Child Care office, and staff there said they’d received numerous inquiries. The office, which helps families with child care choices and offers support to child care businesses, received the tags last week.
Hannah Rhudy, a 14-year-old in Chesterfield County, designed the tags after learning about how many young children perish in hot cars. Since 1990, more than 900 children have died nationwide of vehicular heatstroke after their parents or caregivers went to work, or walked inside their homes, and left them in the back seat.
The BabyIn side of the tag is hot pink and features a simple drawing of a frowning round face. It reminds parents that in 10 minutes, the vehicle can heat up enough to kill a child, left alone inside.
The BabyOut side is neon green, has a happy face and the reminder to “always look before you lock.”
Drivers are encouraged to keep the BabyIn side facing them, when the child is in the car, and flip it when they take the baby out.
Hannah and her family launched the tags, website and social media pages a year ago. She partnered with KidMed, a local pediatric urgent care provider, then joined forces with 10 police and sheriff departments in the Richmond area and almost 15 other organizations in the region.
She’s given away 8,000 tags so far and plans to distribute more than 7,500 more through Child Care Aware offices statewide. Those interested can request a tag online at babyinbabyout.org. The website also accepts donations to help cover printing and mailing costs, or checks can be mailed to BabyIn BabyOut, 1600 Roseneath Road, Suite 222, Richmond, VA 23230.