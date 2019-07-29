The Fredericksburg Area CSA Project and Fredericksburg Food Co-op will have a community gathering on Wednesday to inform and educate participants on their connection with local food, farmers and each other.
The gathering is open to the public and planned from 6–8 p.m. at the Downtown Greens’ upper garden, at Princess Anne and Dixon streets, in Fredericksburg.
Participants are asked to bring a potluck dish to share and “using local produce would be great,” according to an event flier. Those attending also should bring their own plates, cups, napkins, flatware and chairs.
—Staff report