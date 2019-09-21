As a registered nurse trained to help people in their homes, Bryce Griffith is well versed in cancer care.
But he was taken by surprise in February, after he got exhausted just by carrying laundry up the steps. Griffith’s doctor ordered tests, which showed the 27-year-old had a rare form of blood cancer called myelodysplastic syndrome.
His parents, “Griff” and Shirley Griffith, who own and operate Visiting Nurse Service of Fredericksburg, were equally shocked. Their son is the youngest of seven and always has been active in sports, especially running.
“It was a severe blow,” his mother said. “I was totally devastated that my baby came down with this rare disease.”
The Griffiths soon realized their son faced more challenges than the blood cancer, of which there are fewer than 200,000 cases a year in the United States. Transfusions and medications may help manage the disease, but patients ultimately need a bone marrow transplant.
They typically find donors within their ethnic background, so Bryce Griffith most likely will need an African American match, said Amy Schatz, a statewide representative for Be The Match, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program.
African Americans make up less than 4 percent of the registry, prompting Schatz to issue a “call to action” to recruit more donors. Along with the Griffiths, she wants to increase the odds of diverse patients finding a match.
“We’re trying to get more people identified,” Bryce Griffith said from the living room of his Spotsylvania County home. “It would not only help me, but other people and really save lives on a bigger scale.”
He’s been in remission since mid-April and he is undergoing his fifth course of chemotherapy to keep the cancer, known as MDS, from developing into leukemia. He was considered healthy enough for a transplant in June, when medical officials started searching the national registry.
Three potential matches were identified, but none could donate. Bryce Griffith will continue the maintenance chemo drugs as long as they work or until a donor is found.
His older brother, Sean, has offered his bone marrow, even though the siblings have only five of 10 matching markers. Be The Match prefers a 10-of-10 match because it improves the chances for a successful transplant and reduces the risk of rejection.
Sean Griffith lives in Alexandria and also plans to host an event to sign up donors. Likewise, Schatz, whose office is in Spotsylvania County, is looking to hold bone-marrow drives at local churches or community centers in the Fredericksburg area. Anyone interested in helping with the campaign can contact her at 540/589-5554 or aschatz2@nmdp.org.
Would-be donors simply have to swab their cheeks for saliva, and the testing is free for those ages 18 to 44. Those interested can do that at a drive or request one online or through text. Go to join.bethematch.org/TeamBryceG or text “TeamBryceG” to 61474.
Television and movies have depicted a painful surgical procedure for donating, but almost 80 percent of donations come from a process similar to donating blood plasma.
The donor gives peripheral blood stem cells, or PBSC. Blood is removed through a needle in one arm and passed through a machine that separates out the blood-forming cells, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The rest of the blood is returned to the donor through the other arm.
Donations of PBSC don’t require hospitalization or anesthesia.
“Discomfort during recovery varies from person to person,” according to the Be the Match registry. “Side effects may include back pain, fatigue, headache or bruising for a few days or weeks. The vast majority of donors say it was worth it to help save a life, and they would do it again.”
Be The Match covers all expenses of donors, including medical bills and travel.
Bryce Griffith hasn’t been able to work because he gets chemo regularly and can’t be exposed to people with illnesses. He’s working on staying as healthy as he can so he’ll be ready, should a donor be found.
He’ll need his strength and stamina. His immune system will be totally wiped out, from chemo and radiation, to make way for a donor’s bone marrow.
“A lot of people don’t know there’s a cure for blood cancer and that they might be the only one who can help that patient,” Schatz said. “We want people to accept that call to action. You can be the one to save someone’s life.”
