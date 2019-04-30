When Natalie Lunceford tries to describe the disease that first caused horrible flu symptoms, then progressed to the point that she couldn’t get out of bed because her knees swelled to the size of cantaloupes, she finds herself at a loss for words.
“It’s a pain I haven’t been able to describe,” the Caroline County woman said, “except to say it feels like I’m being eaten or burned alive.”
Lunceford’s problems started 19 years ago, but it wasn’t until 2011 that Lyme disease was confirmed. Lyme is the most common vector-borne disease in the United States, meaning it’s transmitted by the bite of a tick from an infected animal to a human. Recent research suggests other insects, such as spiders, also may be carriers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 300,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year.
Those who get its telltale bull’s-eye rash and are treated quickly with antibiotics may be able to keep the disease at bay. But for others, like the 60-year-old Lunceford, who never saw a rash, the symptoms linger and transform, becoming harder to diagnose and even more difficult to treat.
A study published last month in BMC Public Health suggested that as many as 2 million American could be suffering with the little-understood aspect of the condition, called post-treatment Lyme disease.
“If you don’t catch it right away, you’re sunk,” Lunceford said, adding that because “Lyme is the great imitator,” her symptoms mirrored so many other conditions for more than a decade.
She was told she had chronic fatigue syndrome and fibromyalgia, diseases that compromise the immune system or inflame the joints. She visited a local emergency room when she experienced such crushing fatigue, vomiting and disorientation that she couldn’t even sit up, and a doctor suggested she had psychiatric problems.
After suffering an assortment of neurological problems, Lunceford experienced, about eight years ago, a classic symptom of Lyme: swollen knee joints. That’s when her primary-care doctor asked if she’d been bitten by a tick. Because she lives in a wooded area of the rural county, she said, sure, plenty of times.
When the doctor diagnosed her with Lyme disease, Lunceford started doing her own research and joining support groups. She found a whole network of people suffering the same odd conditions.
“It opened up a whole new world to me,” she said. “It was absolutely amazing to learn I’m not the only one.”
Lunceford has been bedridden for three years, too weak to leave the house. She also has several genetic mutations that, combined with Lyme, wreak havoc on her body.
She has a gene that prevents her body from getting rid of toxins and another that is super-sensitive to chemicals. As a result, a whiff of a candle, drop of cologne or even electromagnetic waves from Wi-Fi can cause hives, dizziness, a rash that starts at her head and marches down to her feet and an overall feeling of suffocation.
She has a similar reaction to most medicines. A baby aspirin can cause her heart and breathing to go into overdrive. Her whole body feels like it’s on fire, from the inside out.
“Your body is on high alert all the time,” she said, constantly producing histamines to attack whatever it sees as an alien invader, including mold, dampness, smells or chemicals. “Everything it comes in contact with, it says, ‘Let’s kill it.’ I never know what’s going to cause it.”
Lunceford and her husband, Tracy, live in a 100-year-old farmhouse where they raised two biological and two adopted children. They also took care of about 30 foster children, until she got sick. He’s a part-time pastor and works in sales, which provides the couple’s health insurance.
“They’re such a giving couple,” said Mary Logan, who’s been friends with the Luncefords about 40 years. “They’re always doing things for other people, and here she is in need of help. I couldn’t stand by and watch her suffer without doing something.”
Logan is leading an effort to raise money for the Luncefords so they can repair and sell the farmhouse and move into a home without any carpets or allergens. Logan has started a GoFundMe page under the name, “Urgent—Help Save Natalie Lunceford.”
The Luncefords have searched for a home for about three years, but can’t find anything in their price range. Although a relocation won’t stop the side effects Lunceford experiences from Lyme disease, it might quell her body’s reaction to toxins such as mold.
In October, the couple spent a night in a hotel room without any allergens, and she said her pain was cut in half.
“At this point, even relieving some of the pain would be wonderful,” Lunceford said.