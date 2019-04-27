Carter Heckman and Travis Hale thought people would come to their house and visit their newborn son, hold him in their arms and marvel at how sweet he was.
But little Hunter Nelson Hale never made it home.
During labor, he passed a stool and swallowed the fecal matter, dying from meconium aspiration. The condition occurs in 5 percent to 10 percent of births, and while it’s not always fatal, it is a leading cause of newborn illness and death, according to the Meconium Aspiration Syndrome website.
After the delivery, the parents wanted to spend time with the baby and let their relatives hold him. The mother kept him at her side or in bed with her as much as she could during her two days in the hospital, but nurses had to keep taking him to the cold temperatures of the morgue to preserve his body.
“That was pretty traumatic,” said Heckman’s grandmother, Connie Gayle.
As Heckman grieved, she talked with others in online support groups. She heard about a “Cuddle Cot,” which looks like a regular bassinet, but has a cooling system to keep the delicate remains intact. With it, grieving family members can take as long as they need to say goodbye.
Heckman and Hale decided to give one to the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center in their baby’s honor. With donations from friends and family members, they raised about $3,000 for the cot.
“It was a good bit of money,” Hale said.
“I would pay it all over again, just to give somebody the gift of time,” Heckman added.
He agreed, adding that the precious few hours just weren’t enough.
“You’re already being cheated out of a lifetime,” Heckman said.
‘HONOR HIS LEGACY’
At an informal gathering last week, the young couple, both 21, was joined by parents and grandparents who crowded into an empty room of the Spotsylvania hospital.
Erin Buckler, clinical coordinator in labor and delivery, explained the two separate cooling pads that are part of the cot. There’s a smaller one that can be put next to the baby, after it’s swaddled, so loved ones can hold it close. The bigger pad rests in the bottom of the cot, also called a “caring cradle.”
Sterile water runs through the system.
Buckler had seen Heckman a few times in the hospital, when the young mom had thought she was going into labor. And Buckler was on duty on Sept. 27, 2017, when Heckman delivered her stillborn baby.
The nurse watched as Heckman lovingly cradled her child, then stayed in touch when Heckman suggested purchasing a cuddle lot.
“Nobody wants to have to use it,” Buckler explained, but when it’s needed, the cot will ease the situation for family members, she said.
“I hope so,” Heckman said.
“There’s no better way to honor his legacy,” the nurse said.
At that point, Heckman started to cry, and Hale put his arms around her. She didn’t want the story about her son and the cuddle cot to be a sad one, but the emotion is always there. At least “it feels good” to help someone else, Hale said.
The family shared a photo of Hunter, taken after delivery. He looks quiet and peaceful, like any other newborn, except for his lips and fingernails. They’re darkened from the lack of oxygen.
FROM UNKNOWN CAUSES
People usually associate the labor and delivery department with total joy, said Kim Jarrelle, chief nursing officer.
“And it is a happy place, 99 percent of the time, “ Buckler said. “But when it’s sad, it’s really sad.”
Each year, about 24,000 babies are stillborn, meaning they die after the 20th week of pregnancy. Hunter was full term and perfectly developed, but his heart had stopped beating during delivery.
Hospital officials said there were no underlying genetic factors.
The Centers for Disease Control estimates another 24,000 babies pass away during the first year of life. As with some stillbirths, the cause is not always known.
In 2017, about 1,400 babies died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome; 1,300 from unknown causes and 900 from accidental suffocation and strangulation in bed.
Like many hospitals, Spotsylvania offers a number of services to parents who lose a baby during delivery. Nurses make a mold of the baby’s hands and feet, take photos and cut a lock of hair, if the infant has any. Some people make baby bereavement gowns from the mother’s wedding dress.
“Everybody’s different,” Buckler said. “Some moms take everything you can give them, and some don’t.”
‘A DIFFERENT OUTCOME’
Heckman and Hale are pregnant with their second baby. Their daughter is due in June, and they plan to name her Ryder.
Heckman says her labor will be induced early.
“I’ve been very anxious,” she said, when asked how she was feeling. “Pregnancy after a loss is very hard.”
She clasped Hale’s hand and said: “We’re hoping for a different outcome.”
Parents and great-grandparents offered comfort and reassurances, saying it won’t be long before the couple will be wondering how to quiet “this screaming baby.”
One thing’s for sure, Heckman said. Based on images from the ultrasounds, Ryder looks just like her big brother.