Culpeper Medical Center has been awarded a national organization’s Gold Seal of Approval for its knee and hip replacement surgery.
The Joint Commission, in collaboration with the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, certified the Culpeper hospital’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.
The hospital, a Novant Health UVA Health System facility, earned the symbol of quality by demonstrating continuous compliance with the commission’s performance standards.
“We’re incredibly pleased to have received this certification from The Joint Commission,” Jeff Hetmanski, president of Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center, said in a statement. “It’s always our goal to provide Culpeper and surrounding communities with top-tier care, from our general practices to our most specialized, to ensure our patients are always in the best hands possible.”
The certification involved evaluating every step of the hospital’s joint-replacement process, including pre-surgical orthopedic consultation, ambulatory surgical center admission, rehabilitation activities, and follow-up visits with the orthopedic surgeon.
In May, during “a rigorous, unannounced onsite review,” Joint Commission officials visited to observe procedures and interview hospital staff members, the hospital said. The commission’s reviewers evaluated Culpeper Medical Center’s compliance with its certification standards, including how it manages its program and delivers and facilitates clinical care for patients.
“This certification is a huge success for the hospital,” Travis Chaney, R.N., director of surgical services at Culpeper Medical Center, said in an interview.
To learn about hip and knee replacement services available at Culpeper Medical Center, and its orthopedics and sports medicine program, visit novanthealthuva.org/services/orthopedics--sports-medicine/hip--knee.aspx.
