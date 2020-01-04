As Caitlyn Brown struggles to keep her blood levels in the normal range, her parents continue to focus on paying back the supply that’s been the lifeblood to their only daughter.
Charlie and Debbie Brown, along with Caitlyn and her younger brothers, Charles and Connor, are working with the Chancellor High School Student Council Association to sponsor the sixth annual blood drive and bone marrow registry in Caitlyn’s honor. The drive is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school, 6300 Harrison Road in Spotsylvania County.
Caitlyn, who turns 17 this month, is a sophomore at Chancellor and a member of the school’s SCA. She’s also been a lifelong patient at the ASK Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Clinic at Children’s Hospital of Richmond, where she’s treated for a rare bone marrow disorder known as Diamond Blackfan Anemia.
Her bone marrow doesn’t produce enough red blood cells, so she’s needed blood transfusions every two to three weeks since 2012. Her childlike sweetness, which she has retained as a result of developmental delays, seems to help her cope with the regular procedures.
“She truly amazes us with her happiness and resilience,” her mother said. “She is always smiling. She rarely complains and is usually very cheerful, even when she is not feeling very well.”
Caitlyn has needed transfusions more often since October, and doctors haven’t been able to determine why her blood levels are declining faster than normal. Several specialists have suggested a bone marrow transplant, a prospect that frightens the teenager, and her parents are weighing the risks and benefits.
Because her need for blood has increased, the Browns are determined to give back what she’s used—and then some. Caitlyn has had 149 transfusions in 7½ years.
The family started the campaign in Caitlyn’s name in 2015, and the drives have collected 507 units of blood and signed up 147 people into the “Be the Match” registry for bone marrow donors.
The 2020 drive includes a bake sale and vendor fair to raise funds for the Diamond Blackfan Anemia Foundation. Anyone interested in participating can contact cdbrown5@verizon.net, and baked goods for the sale can be brought to the school that morning.
Those interested in donating blood are encouraged to make an appointment online with the American Red Cross. Go to redcrossblood.org and type Caitlyn in the red box marked “Find a Blood Drive.” Participants also can fill out some of the required questions at home and print their RapidPass, or show it on their mobile device, to save time at the event.
Blood donors should bring photo identification with them and drink plenty of water and eat a good meal in preparation.
The Browns prefer to host the blood drives in January for several reasons. First and foremost, Caitlyn’s birthday is Jan. 23, but January also is National Blood Donor Month. Donations tend to decrease in the winter when people are busy with other activities or inclement weather may limit attendance.
Approximately 36,000 pints of blood are used each day in the United States, according to the Red Cross. One pint of donated blood can help save as many as three lives.
Blood drives are held regularly throughout the Fredericksburg region. A schedule is available online by searching “blood drives near me.”
