Stacy Horner–Dunn likens grief to sea glass.
When a person initially loses a loved one—as she and her husband, Gary, did when their daughter, Austen, died unexpectedly three years ago—the pain is fierce. It’s as sharp as the edges on a fragment of glass, after it lands on the beach.
But over time, waves roll over the glass and soften it. Stepping on a piece might not cut a person the way it once did, but it still produces a jolt, the same way thoughts of Austen cause an ache every time the Dunns are reminded of life without her.
“People think that grief stops, but it doesn’t,” said Horner–Dunn, who keeps a piece of sea glass in her kitchen. “There’s no getting over it.”
Since Sept. 24, 2016, when 23-year-old Austen died from a ruptured blood vessel in the brain, her mother has been trying to channel that sorrow into action. She’s worked to raise research funds for the Brain Aneurysm Foundation in hopes of discovering a genetic link as well as a blood test that might confirm, immediately, when one is occurring. She’s spoken to legislators on Capitol Hill. She’s even written a proclamation which the city of Fredericksburg adopted this week, declaring September as Brain Aneurysm Awareness month.
“It’s emotionally exhausting, but I cling to the mindset that I’ve got to get this information out,” said Horner–Dunn, who lives in the city. “It will be worth it if one person doesn’t have to go through what Gary and I did.”
Friends are amazed and awed by her strength and grace.
“I feel like she has found this as her calling now, to really help bring awareness,” said Sandra Hoover, a friend whose daughter, Jessica, graduated with Austen from Fredericksburg Academy and the College of William & Mary. “She’s found an inner strength to make this happen, and this has been her way to keep moving forward because what else are you gonna do?”
Leslie Leahy met Horner–Dunn when the two became members of a “club” nobody wants to join. Both suffered losses in 2016, and during grief therapy, Leahy came to know “what a beautiful soul” Austen Dunn was, she said, remarkably similar to her own daughter, Ceili.
Ceili had battled cancer and leukemia until age 19, when she decided to stop treatment and enjoy what time remained. Leslie Leahy has watched another grieving mother create “a powerful structure” in which she can talk freely about her loss.
“Stacy is sharing Austen with us and helping us to never forget such a beautiful person, lost too young,” Leahy said.
NOT ALWAYS MIGRAINES
Austen didn’t have a lifetime of headaches. She was young and healthy, ate all the right foods and exercised regularly, her parents said. By fall 2016, she had graduated with double majors from William & Mary and was taking classes at the University of Mary Washington so she could apply for a doctoral program. She wanted to be a counselor and work with young people.
The Dunns lived in King George County then, and after a day of shopping and dinner, Austen came home and complained of a fierce headache. She’d had one similar experience months earlier, with pain, vomiting and nausea, and had been diagnosed with vascular migraines.
“It’s happening again,” Austen said as she collapsed on the couch.
Rescuers got her to the hospital quickly, but she died within hours.
Her mom believes the earlier episode was a blood vessel bleeding in the brain—perhaps a precursor to the full-blown rupture. She wishes doctors wouldn’t automatically diagnose migraines as the cause of a young woman’s headaches, especially if patients describe the throb as the worst headache of their lives, as Austen did.
A veterinarian, Horner–Dunn realizes medical officials are trained to recognize common causes of ailments. But as she quotes figures that have become as second nature to her as her Social Security number, she stresses that brain aneurysms aren’t as obscure as some may believe.
An estimated 6 million people in the United States, or one of every 50, is walking around with an unruptured aneurysm, according to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation. About 30,000 Americans suffer from brain aneurysms each year, and the ruptures are fatal in four of 10 cases. Survivors often are left with disabilities.
Brain aneurysms are most common among middle-age residents, but half the victims worldwide are under 50. And females have more than men by a 3–2 margin.
A CLEARER VISION
In March, Horner–Dunn and other advocates spent a day in Washington, sharing Austen’s story with legislators and asking them to allocate $5 million in funding each year, for the next five years, for research of brain aneurysms. The group didn’t get the support, and Horner–Dunn plans to continue the visits—even though the setup was grueling.
Eight times, she shared her daughter’s story and managed to hold it together, until she saw five of Austen’s college classmates. Knowing they’d taken a day off work to travel there and speak on her child’s behalf moved her to tears.
“By the end of the day, people were coming up to me and asking, ‘Are you Austen Dunn’s mother? She must have been a wonderful person because her friends are terrific,’ ” Horner–Dunn recalled. “It was really touching in a bittersweet sort of way.”
This month, the worst of all because it marks the anniversary of Austen’s death, Horner–Dunn is channeling her energy into the second annual “Austen’s Communitas 5K Walk.” Austen embraced the idea of “Communitas,” that people who share a similar experience form a bond as a result.
Friends of Horner–Dunn have watched her bond with other families going through similar tragedies.
“With each year that we do it, she becomes more and more, I don’t know if comfortable is the right word,” said her friend, Patti Hoffman. “but her vision becomes clearer.”
