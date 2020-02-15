Andi Gabler isn’t much of a “group” person, but when her husband’s regular loss for words morphed into a diagnosis of dementia, she turned to the local Alzheimer’s Association and learned about a support group for caregivers.
“I walked in there the first day and thought, I don’t really need this,” Gabler said.
But as she listened to others, she was overcome with emotion. She could barely talk by the time it was her turn to speak, yet she knew fellow group members understood exactly what she was experiencing.
Gabler has set aside the third Thursday of the month for support meetings ever since that first session in 2014. That’s the same year she learned her husband, Paul, has Alzheimer’s disease, the most common cause of dementia. He was placed in a memory-care facility more than two years ago, and his wife has discussed each step of the process with others in the support group.
“They give you the guidance of their experience, and that’s more valuable than anything you can read,” said Gabler, who lives in Fredericksburg.
The monthly meetings are one resource provided by the Fredericksburg Alzheimer’s Association, which has had a presence in the region for 20 years, said regional Director Lori Myers. She and a group of volunteers, who are part of the Greater Richmond chapter, offer families free assistance with everything from “care consultations,” in which they discuss the financial, medical or legal issues involved, to referrals to local agencies and facilities.
“What we often find is people will go to a doctor’s office and a get a diagnosis, and then they’re looking for help with the journey,” Myers said.
That “journey” affects the 5.8 million Americans diagnosed with some form of dementia—a range of conditions that cause changes and damage to the brain—as well as another 16 million people who take care of them, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. More than 80 percent of care is provided at home.
In the Fredericksburg area, more than 4,200 people had some form of dementia, according to 2017 statistics from the Alzheimer’s Association. That same year, 2,549 Virginians died from the disease.
The Alzheimer’s Association wants to gauge the needs of those around it, and that’s why the local group is presenting the Alzheimer’s Community Forum on Feb. 20 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the C. Melvin Snow Memorial Branch Library, 8740 Courthouse Road, in Spotsylvania County.
Community members living with Alzheimer’s, either as patients, caregivers or friends, along with health professionals, educators and law enforcement officials, are invited to attend. The forum is designed to give those impacted by the disease the chance to share experiences at a community roundtable, Myers said. Then, the group will identify gaps in resources and ways to fill them as well as to increase awareness of Alzheimer’s assistance in the region.
A similar session is planned April 23 at the Fick Conference Center on the campus of Mary Washington Hospital.
The community forum also will address the warning signs of Alzheimer’s and how they differ from normal changes in the brain due to aging. Also, members of the community who have friends or neighbors with some form of dementia can get tips on how to reach out to them, Myers said.
“With all these things, if we can just be a little more aware, it will help,” she said.
Gabler assumed her husband, a former Army intelligence officer and “pretty bright guy,” was faring OK in the early stages of the disease. Because she saw him daily, she didn’t necessarily notice the changes the way others did who saw him less frequently.
When she was explaining his condition at one group meeting, fellow members asked what her husband would do if there was a fire while he was home alone and she was at the grocery store or a group meeting.
“I went home and asked him that, and he said, ‘I would call you,’ and I knew he was in trouble,” she said.
That’s when she started to bring caregivers into the home for the times she wasn’t there. Even then, it became harder to keep up with him. One day, he took the dog for a walk around the neighborhood and ended up several miles away. A friend called to say she’d seen him outside, on a grueling hot summer day, wearing long sleeves and pants.
Paul Gabler never balked when his wife no longer allowed him to drive or told him she had to put him in a memory-care facility so he wouldn’t wander off and get hurt.
He no longer speaks and isn’t able to shower or dress himself. She visits daily at the facility and helps him with his lunch. Each night, he wanders the halls or busies himself with tasks, such as taking photos out of frames and putting them back, just as he does with the clothes in his closet.
Andi and Paul Gabler each lost a spouse to cancer before they married 12 years ago. After watching her first husband suffer with cancer, she wonders if “it’s better for Paul this way.
“It’s not better for me, it’s not better for the families, but you look at them and wonder, Where are you? But at least he’s not suffering.”
Asked what she would suggest to a person whose loved one faces a similar prognosis, Andi Gabler shared the same advice she recently gave a friend. “Get out there and find your resources, and the Alzheimer’s Association is the best,” she said. “There’s nothing they haven’t seen.”
More information is available from the Fredericksburg office at 540/370-0835, ext. 8407. There’s also an 24-hour national helpline at 800/272-3900 and resources online at alz.org/grva.
