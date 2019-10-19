UNUSED MEDICINE, ‘SHARPS’ COLLECTED
Partners in Aging and representatives of Fredericksburg-area law enforcement offices are sponsoring “Operation Medicine Cabinet,” when people can drop off expired or unused medicine, on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sharps, such as syringes and injectors, also will be accepted in some locations.
Participants can “drive up, drop off and drive out” with “no questions asked” at one of 11 locations in Fredericksburg or the counties of Caroline, Spotsylvania and Stafford, according to a flyer about the event.
- Caroline County: Ladysmith CVS, 18048 Jefferson Davis Highway, and Rite Aid at 104 W. Broaddus Ave. No sharps will be accepted at Rite Aid.
- Fredericksburg: Mary Washington Hospital, Tompkins Martin Medical Plaza, 1101 Sam Perry Blvd.; University of Mary Washington Bell Tower, 1301 College Ave.; and Wegmans, 2281 Carl D. Silver Pkway. No sharps will be accepted at UMW or Wegmans.
- Spotsylvania County: Chancellor’s Village, 12100 Chancellor’s Village Lane; Mary Washington Healthcare Emergency and Outpatient Center at Lee’s Hill, 10401 Spotsylvania Ave.; Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, 4600 Spotsylvania Parkway, CVS at Courtland Commons, 9767 Courthouse Road; and Walmart at Southpoint, 10001 Southpoint Parkway. No sharps will be accepted at Walmart.
- Stafford County: Stafford Hospital, 101 Hospital Center Blvd.
More information is available by calling Healthlink at 540/741-1404 or 800/722-2788, during weekday business hours. Partners in Aging’s mission is to improve the quality of life of older adults in the greater Fredericksburg are by providing access to resources and programs.
PERIODONTISTS PUBLISH REPORT
The husband-and-wife team of Dr. Thanos Ntounis and Dr. Lillie Pitman recently published a report in the American Academy of Periodontics’ quarterly peer-review publication, Clinical Advances in Periodontics.
The two lead Synergy Periodontics & Implants, which has been in Fredericksburg almost five years. They wrote about “Decision Making for Soft and Hard Tissue Augmentation in Surgically Facilitated Orthodontics,” which examined what type of hard- and soft-tissue augmentation is recommended in orthodontics procedures that require surgery. The article presented a “decision-making algorithm for soft and hard tissue augmentation in surgically facilitated orthodontics,” according to Synergy.
The treatment “provides a more stable envelope for tooth movement to prevent bone and tissue loss resulting from active tooth movement in a less supportive environment,” Synergy stated.
NAR-ANON EVENT COMES TO FREDERICKSBURG
The third annual Nar-Anon Maryland and Virginia regional convention is being held at the Fredericksburg Hospitality House on Nov. 1–3.
More than 50 participants from Virginia to New Jersey are expected to attend the convention, which includes speakers, workshops and breakout groups. The event focuses on Nar-Anon’s 12-step program and how to help friends and family members recover from the pain of addiction in a loved one.
“Basically, it a matter of not trying to change the addict [because you can’t] but changing yourself,” according to a news release from Nar-Anon. “It is natural to want to ‘fix’ the addict, but only God and the addict can do that with the aid of trained professionals.”
Registration is $30 on site and those staying at the Hospitality House can request the event rate by giving the group code of “Nar-Anon Group.”
More information about registration is available by calling 410/371-7407.
—Cathy Dyson
