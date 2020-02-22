SPOTSYLVANIA’S OB/GYN STAFF IS GROWING
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has expanded its medical staff to include Rappahannock Women’s Health Center and Central Virginia OB/GYN.
Physicians with both practices, which provide obstetrical and gynecological care for women of all ages, said they’re excited to have a presence at Spotsylvania.
“We’re thrilled to offer another option for delivery to women in the Fredericksburg area,” said Dr. Joon Kil of Central Virginia OB/GYN.
To meet the needs of the growing patient population, Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center has increased the number of obstetrical tours and classes offered. New patients can schedule a tour online at spotsrmc.com/calendar or by calling 888/685-1610. The online resource also provides a listing of free classes related to labor, breastfeeding and baby basics.
Last fall, the hospital opened an obstetrics emergency department, a separate triage and care space available for pregnant women in need of immediate care. Spotsylvania Regional also launched its OB hospitalist program, which ensures that specially trained obstetrical physicians are available around the clock.
GRANTS TO AID UNDER-SERVED RESIDENTS
Two grants recently awarded by the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation are helping meet the needs of low-income, uninsured or medically under-served residents of the Fredericksburg region.
The foundation’s Joe and Mary Wilson Community Benefit Fund gave the Rappahannock Area Health District a $12,400 grant for its Every Woman’s Life program.
The program, which is subsidized through state and federal grants, provides free screenings for breast and cervical cancer for uninsured, low-income women. The 2020 grant covers an outreach worker who works to enroll participants and increases program awareness in the region.
Screening and early detection reduce death rates, improve treatment options and generally increase survival rates, according to RAHD, which has participated in the women’s program for 18 years. For more information, contact Michelle Clayton at 540/322-5953.
Central Virginia Health Services—Fredericksburg, formerly known as the Community Health Center of the Rappahannock Region, received a 12-month, $45,000 grant from the foundation.
CVHS offers full-time providers and comprehensive services for preventive measures as well as treatment of chronic diseases. All sites accept insurance and offer a sliding-fee discount to help those who are uninsured or under insured.
CVHS also offers assistance with medications and enrollment in Marketplace Insurance plans or the newly expanded Medicaid program. It began as Virginia’s first community health center in 1970 and will celebrate 50 years of service in November. The Fredericksburg center provides medical, dental and behavioral health care. For more information, contact 540/735-0560.
MOSS CLINIC RAISING FUNDS FOR EKG MACHINE
During February, American Heart Month, the Lloyd Moss Free Clinic has a “Be the Heartbeat” campaign to raise $3,500 for an EKG machine which measures the heart’s electrical activity.
The clinic opened in 1993 and provides free health care to the low-income, uninsured and under-insured residents of the Fredericksburg region. In 2018, its providers and volunteers served 1,892 people during 11,050 patient visits, according to the clinic’s website.
Equipment, such an EKG, is needed because the clinic’s patient population “disproportionately suffers from complicated medical conditions and chronic disease, with approximately 75 percent having at least one chronic illness,” the website states. An estimated 30 percent of patients suffer from diabetes.
More information about patient eligibility or donations is available at the clinic’s website at mossfreeclinic.org or by calling 540/741-1061.
LOCAL MS WALK SET FOR MARCH 7
Teresa Crisafulli, a Spotsylvania County woman diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2009, is continuing to raise money for a cure.
She’s working on Walk MS Fredericksburg 2020, planned form 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 7 at the Chancellor Ruritan Building, 5994 Plank Road in Spotsylvania.
The event includes local vendors and craft tables with items made from those who have MS from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and smoked barbecue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There also will be information about the disease, which the National MS Society describes as the most widespread disabling neurological condition of young adults around the world.
A study funded by the society and published last year confirmed that nearly 1 million people are living with the disease in the United States, “more than twice the original estimate from a previous study,” according its website. It hailed the study as a pivotal moment because it helps officials better understand the disease and its impact.
“With twice as many people living with MS, solutions for MS are now twice as important,” the website states.
Crisafulli’s main focus is to bring awareness to the community and raise funds so that MS will stand for “Mystery Solved.”
—Cathy Dyson
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.