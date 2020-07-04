GRANT HELPS HOSPICE PATIENTS CONNECT
Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice Services will purchase 25 iPads using part of a $10,000 grant it received from the Community Relief Fund of The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region.
The devices will be used to allow virtual communication between clinicians, hospice patients and their families, which has been restricted because of the coronavirus.
“Our hospice services team would much rather be able to care for our patients and families in person, but the iPads will augment our telehealth capabilities, making it easier to connect with our patients and provide updates to family members and loved ones located anywhere in the world,” said Marie Frederick, vice president of ambulatory services for MWHC.
PATIENT FIRST OFFERS ANTIBODY TESTING
Patient First is offering COVID-19 antibody testing at all of its medical centers on a walk-in basis, from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., daily. Appointments are not needed for the blood tests, which are used to determine if someone previously had COVID-19—and not to diagnose an active infection.
Patients must be at least 5 years old and not experience any symptoms of the virus. Patient First recommends waiting at least two weeks after onset of symptoms as it may take that long for antibodies to develop.
Blood samples are sent to a third-party lab, and results are available in about two to five days. For most patients, there is no out-of-pocket expense for antibody testing, according to Patient First.
—Cathy Dyson
