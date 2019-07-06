SPINE ASSOCIATES PART OF MWH
Virginia Interventional Spine Associates, which includes Dr. Bhavin Suthar and Dr. Theresa Kerge, has become part of Mary Washington Healthcare as Mary Washington Spine and Rehabilitation.
Suthar is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and interventional pain Management. Kerge is board-certified in physical medicine and rehabilitation and pain medicine. The practice aims to use a variety of therapies and treatment options so patients can find comfort from pain without surgery or invasive procedures.
Mary Washington Spine and Rehabilitation has two locations: 4710 Spotsylvania Parkway, Suite 201, in Spotsylvania County and 2549 Cowan Blvd. in Fredericksburg.
ALEXA SKILLS ANSWERS PREGNANCY QUESTIONS
Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is offering an interactive skill called “40 Weeks” through Amazon Alexa. The skill is designed to provide information on the most frequently asked questions from expecting moms and new parents.
Topics include trying to get pregnant, infertility and others that moms-to-be may be embarrassed to ask. The skill includes a tip-of-the-day and is for educational purposes only.
“40 Weeks” is the first pregnancy-related Alexa skill offered by a health system. It directs users to the site Nopregnancyisperfect.com, which is a campaign of HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division, of which Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center is a part.
Those interested can enable “40 Weeks” online or by visiting Amazon and typing: “Alexa Skills 40 Weeks.”
PELTON JOINS CANCER CENTER
Dr. Jeffrey J. Pelton is the new surgical oncologist at Mary Washington Healthcare’s Regional Cancer Center.
He is certified by the American Board of Surgery, is a member of the Society for Surgical Oncology and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. In addition, Dr. Pelton holds master’s degrees in health services management and biotechnology with a concentration in bioinformatics from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.
He and his wife, Elissa, will live in Fredericksburg with their four children.
Pelton will treat the complex issues associated with gastrointestinal cancers, less-common soft-tissue tumors and cancers of various organs and body parts, including breast and bladder, skin and stomach.
