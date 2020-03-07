COUNSELING CLINIC GETS GRANTS
Fredericksburg Counseling Services, a low-cost mental health clinic providing services to uninsured and low-income residents, has received several grants to help with its mission.
Grants came from the David Morgan Fund, the Behavioral Health Fund of the Community Foundation of the Rappahannock Region and the Joe and Mary Wilson Community Benefit Fund of the Mary Washington Hospital Foundation. The money will be used for operating expenses at the clinic, which serves residents of Fredericksburg and the counties of Spotsylvania, Stafford, Caroline, King George and Westmoreland.
Counselors are graduate and post-graduate students in the fields of social work, counseling, or psychology who have not received their licences but are enrolled in field instruction for their majors. They work under the supervision of a licensed clinical social worker.
‘ART OF RECOVERY’ SEEKS ENTRIES
Rappahannock Area Community Services Board seeks entries for the 16th annual “The Art of Recovery” exhibit, which features original artwork by adults with mental health challenges.
It is organized by members of Kenmore Club, RACSB’s clubhouse for adults with severe and persistent mental illness.
The exhibit will open May 1 at The PONSHOP Studio and Gallery, 712 Caroline St., with a reception from 5–9 p.m. and remain there through May 31.
The exhibit provides a forum for artists living with mental illness to gain confidence in their abilities, address misconceptions surrounding mental illness and experience community support.
The RACSB is accepting original two-dimensional drawings, paintings, prints and mixed media. Artwork should be submitted by April 1. Visit rappahannockareacsb.org for entry and display instructions. PONSHOP will apply a reasonable commission on all artwork sold.
For details or to submit artwork, contact Amy Jindra at 540/373-7737 or artofrecovery@rappahannockareacsb.org.
GRANTS KEEP FRED ROLLING
FRED Transit received two grants of $20,000 each from the Joe and Mary Wilson Community Benefit Fund of Mary Washington Hospital Foundation and the Stafford Hospital Community Benefit Fund.
FRED has specific program objectives within the grant period of 2020, including strengthening its safety and security programs and reducing accidents and incidents by 5 percent; increasing the number of riders who board at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital; and completing 15 “Ride-FRED” seminars, 75 individual training sessions and 10 outreaching sessions to educate the public and staff.
In 2019, there were 2,796 passengers who got on the bus at the two hospital bus stops and another 6,803 who boarded at other “medical stops” on the FRED routes. That number is down 4 percent from 2018, when the bus system picked up 10,029 riders at the same stops.
The ridership goal for 2020 is 3,000 passengers at the hospital stops and 10,500 passengers at other medical stops, according to a press release.
