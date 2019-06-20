POET’S WALK RECOGNIZED
Poet’s Walk Fredericksburg is one of only 20 independent living, assisted living or skilled nursing organizations across the country to receive the 2019 Employee Approved Award from NRC Health, a health care intelligence firm in Lincoln, Neb.
Poet’s Walk Fredericksburg is one of eight memory care communities owned by Spring Hills Memory Care Community.
“A senior living community is a family. The staff are a huge part of that family and we strive to ensure that everyone at Spring Hills Senior Communities feels this,” said Alexander Markowits, president and CEO of Spring Hills Senior Communities, who called the award “an amazing honor.”
Winners were selected according to the results from NRC Health’s 2018 employee experience survey. To qualify, organizations must have a high percentage of respondents willing to recommend their locations as places to work. A complete list of award-winners can be found at nrchealth.com/customer_employee_awards.
“In senior living, employee culture makes all the difference,” said Stephanie Kolbo, NRC Health’s vice president of business development. “These organizations have developed working environments that both create and sustain employee engagement, so workers can dedicate themselves wholeheartedly to care.”
MENTAL FIRST AID TRAINING SET
Traditional first aid training teaches participants to perform CPR or create a tourniquet to save lives. Mental Health First Aid provides the skills to help during a mental health crisis. The Rappahannock Area Community Services Board will offer this training on June 19-20.
Through role-playing and simulations, participants gain skills to offer assistance in a mental health crisis. Participants will learn the common risk factors and warning signs of mental illnesses such as anxiety, depression, substance use disorder, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. The course will enable participants to offer community resources to people in crisis.
The 8-hour course is available for individuals and organizations. The $25 registration fee includes a workbook, refreshments and lunch on the first day of training. Classes are limited to 25 participants.
This training will be held at the Rappahannock United Way, 3310 Shannon Park Drive, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 19 and from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 20.
To register for the training, go to http://bit.ly/MHFAregistration or contact Jennifer Bateman, prevention specialist, at 540/374-3337, ext. 100 or jbateman@rappahannockareacsb.org.
FREE VARICOSE VEIN SCREENING
The Vascular Institute of Virginia will host a free varicose vein screening event on Saturday at its Fredericksburg office. Between 8 a.m. and noon, participants will get a scan and consultation with an individual provider, which will take about 15 minutes.
The Vascular Institute, which also has an office in Woodbridge, in January opened its Fredericksburg practice at 1440 Central Park Blvd., Suite 108. The institute treats a variety of conditions including venous disease and arterial disease, dialysis access for kidney failure, men’s and women’s health, and interventional oncology.
Chronic venous insufficiency—the improper functioning of vein valves in the legs—affects an estimated 40 percent of Americans and most commonly presents as varicose veins or spider veins. Symptoms can include leg swelling, aching, heaviness, itching, burning or throbbing. But procedures to correct the problem can be done “in a minimally invasive manner without the need to take time off work or limit regular activities,” according to the Vascular Institute.
Those interested in the free screening are asked to call 703/763-5224 or email info@teamviv.com to reserve their slots.
—Cathy Dyson